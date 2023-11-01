HONG KONG (AP) — The exodus of thousands of professionals from Hong Kong due to a crackdown on civil liberties is being offset by new arrivals: mainland Chinese eager to move to the former British colony.

The Asian financial hub has attracted thousands of visa applications from mainland Chinese under the Top Talent Pass scheme, a program launched in late 2022 that aims to lure high-income professionals and top global university graduates from around the world, although Nine out of 10 successful applicants are from China.

According to interviews with the Associated Press, for mainland Chinese, Hong Kong’s unique features – such as widespread freedom of speech and Internet access, its cosmopolitan atmosphere, a less repressive work culture, and a society where ability largely trumps relationships Is – separates it. 20 Mainland Chinese visa holders.

Some like Wu, a finance professional in her 20s, see moving to Hong Kong as a way to gain more freedom and security. Wu, who asked to be identified by his surname out of fear of government retribution, said he felt panic when he was stuck in an unexpected lockdown in Beijing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He was tempted to join a protest against China’s stringent COVID-19 restrictions, but chose to “flee”, a Chinese euphemism for migration that has become popular during the pandemic Went. He moved to Hong Kong during the summer.

“For now, this is my lifeboat,” he said.

The scope for public dissent has diminished in China in recent years under the leadership of leader Xi Jinping. Although they have been dismantled under a crackdown following the enactment of the 2020 national security law, Hong Kong still has Western-style civil liberties that reflect its history as a former colony. China’s Communist leaders promised to maintain those freedoms for 50 years after the semi-autonomous region returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

Wu says he shares the desire for freedom of expression with many Hong Kongers. She is also pleased that there are less extreme nationalists here than in Beijing, known as “Little Pink”. They have the ability to freely transfer their money to other countries and access the internet without using a VPN to avoid censorship. Which is prevalent in the Chinese mainland.

Since the Hong Kong government imposed the national security law, saying it was needed to restore stability following mass pro-democracy protests in 2019, several prominent activists in the city have been prosecuted. Dozens of civil society groups have been disbanded, and outspoken media outlets such as Apple Daily and Stand News have been forced to close.

Those political changes, as well as stricter COVID-19 controls lifted more rapidly in Hong Kong than on the mainland, contributed to Hong Kong’s population shrinking from 7.5 million in mid-2019 to 7.3 million in mid-2022 . International companies and banks are also moving away.

It is unclear how many Hong Kongers have left permanently and how many have left primarily because of the political climate. But after the security law came into force, more than 123,800 people moved to Britain and thousands more gained permanent residence in Canada under special policies for Hong Kong people.

The talent scheme is meant to help stem that brain drain: about 37,000 applications from mainland Chinese have already been approved, according to the Immigration Department. It is unclear how many have already moved to the city, where before the program began, some 135,000 mainland Chinese had already been living there for less than seven years as of 2021. Many others have become permanent residents after living in the city for more than seven years: about a third of the city’s residents were born in other parts of China and self-ruled Taiwan, although most of them had moved to Hong Kong years earlier. .

Zhang Guangwei, a 22-year-old new graduate, said he turned down several job offers in mainland China to work as a software developer in Hong Kong on purpose to avoid China’s notorious “996” work culture, in which employees often leave early in the morning. Work from 9 am to 9 pm. six days a week.

Zhang got a taste of a similar workaholic lifestyle during an internship and is happy that her Hong Kong job requires her to work from 9am to 6pm, five days a week. This gives him extra time to travel and socialize with friends.

“If work gets too busy, I feel like it’s pointless for me to make money,” he said.

Most mid-career people interviewed by the AP said they were largely motivated by Hong Kong’s broader educational opportunities for their children.

Monica Wang, a 39-year-old businesswoman who received the visa, was attracted by Hong Kong’s freedom of expression and its portrayal in films and TV shows as a modern city that embraces a variety of lifestyles. Hungry for new career options, she hopes to relocate to Hong Kong from the nearby city of Zhuhai.

“I want to see more of the world and I hope my children can do the same,” she said.

Most people interviewed by the AP were not impressed by the reduced limits on freedom of dissent and expression in Hong Kong, which still enjoys broader freedoms than across the border in mainland China. Wang said she sees the security law as a way to make the city safer.

Although the new arrivals may ease the talent shortage in some sectors such as finance, they cannot fully compensate for the loss of talent in different sectors, said the honorary fellow of the Chinese University of Hong Kong’s Asia-Pacific Institute of Business. Simon Lee said. , He said the medical sector has lost some “very experienced” professionals who cannot be easily replaced by doctors who have not been trained locally.

Experts are unsure how the influx of Chinese people from the mainland could shape the city’s future, given the dynamic interaction between the new arrivals and Hong Kong’s natives. Although not all newcomers can speak Cantonese – the mother tongue of many Hong Kongers – some of them can quickly secure jobs as Mandarin has become an increasingly dominant language in the city after the 1997 handover.

Hong Kong has already been absorbing immigrants from the rest of China since it was a fishing village centuries ago, and while many refugees were fleeing civil war, poverty or communism, many others were simply seeking better opportunities. They came looking for what they could get back home.

Such factors are at work in the lives of new arrivals like finance professional Wu.

He says he feels that his local friends and Hong Kong media outlets have become more cautious since his arrival. If the government tightens controls and the political environment becomes too stifling, Wu said he plans to try to stay the seven years required to obtain permanent residency. After that, he said, “It’s very likely that I’ll be gone.”

Kanis Leung, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com