Mainland China’s commerce ministry said on Friday that Taiwan had imposed “barriers” on imports of several goods and circumvented the spirit of a landmark trade agreement.

The findings threaten to further strain already strained relations just weeks before the island’s presidential election.

The ministry said on its website that an eight-month investigation found that Taiwan was blocking 2,509 mainland Chinese mineral, agricultural and textile goods from reaching the island.

Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyzes and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team.

The ministry “determined that Taiwan’s trade restrictions on the mainland constitute a trade barrier, which has a negative impact on the trade of related industries and enterprises in mainland China”.

A cross-strait trade and economic agreement signed in 2010 stipulated that both sides should reduce or eliminate trade barriers, but “the scope of restricted imports of mainland products has expanded in recent years,” the ministry said. A tendency has been shown”.

The State Council’s Taiwan Affairs Office said in a separate statement on Friday that the evidence was clear, calling the findings of the investigation impartial and objective – reinforcing its stance from August that was based on preliminary findings.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesman for the office, said the steps taken by Taiwanese authorities violate the commitment to reduce tariff and non-tariff barriers in the Economic Cooperation Framework Agreement (ECFA), which could harm mainland companies and consumers in Taiwan. Interests have been harmed.

“We support the relevant authorities to investigate based on the full findings of the investigation and take appropriate measures in accordance with regulations,” Zhu said.

Analysts said Beijing could potentially suspend all or parts of the ECFA. The agreement includes an 806-item list of items approved for tariff cuts, and the list includes some items that mainland China investigated this year.

Mainland authorities launched an investigation at the request of domestic trade associations.

Mainland commerce officials did not say Friday how they planned to respond to the findings.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs said in a statement Friday afternoon that Taiwan is ready to negotiate its trade disputes with the mainland in accordance with the rules and mechanisms under the World Trade Organization.

Mainland China may announce retaliatory measures closer to Taiwan’s Jan. 13 presidential election, said Huang Kwei-bo, an associate professor of diplomacy at National Chengchi University in Taipei.

Friday’s announcement, he said, “is a sign that this thing is still going on, and China may take retaliatory measures”.

“It’s not completely over,” Huang said.

Taiwan’s presidential election is expected to impact future cross-Strait relations after nearly eight years of rising tensions. Mainland China views self-ruled Taiwan as a breakaway territory that should be united with the mainland by force if necessary.

This article originally appeared on the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please check out the SCMP app or visit SCMP’s Facebook Twitter Pages. Copyright © 2023 South China Morning Post Publishers Limited. All rights reserved.

Copyright (c) 2023. South China Morning Post Publishers Limited All rights reserved.

Source