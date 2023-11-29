Behind the world’s first ‘zero-carbon’ zone, a shady carbon credit market

Seattle – At Climate Pledge Arena, the ice is made from rainwater, the Zambonis are made of electricity and the roof is essentially recycled, dating back to a previous version of the venue built in 1962.

From solar panels on the parking garage to free public transportation to attend games, the building’s operators have gone green at every turn, leading to an announcement in October that it would be the world’s first “zero-carbon” certified arena. Is.

It’s a title that some carbon experts say is hard to prove.

The 18,300-seat arena produces few direct emissions from its operations, but to offset the greenhouse gases produced during its construction, Seattle-based Amazon purchased voluntary offset carbon credits that are generated in the Colombian rainforest. The market for voluntary offsets has been shaken by scientific findings that show that many carbon projects, specifically designed to prevent deforestation, routinely overstate their impact.

“Do we see limits in the legacy carbon market? The answer is yes,” said Jamie Mulligan, head of carbon neutralization science and strategy at Amazon, adding that the company is using its scale to improve the market.

In an interview, Mulligan said the company had purchased the credits several years ago, when the company was just getting started in the carbon market. He said Amazon believed this particular project used relatively conservative estimates and was of high quality, but also acknowledged that the voluntary carbon market needed more rigor.

Mulligan said more “work needs to be done” to ensure that baseline estimates are conservative and that overall the methodology in nature-based carbon credit projects is sound.

“This is a market that has to succeed, and grow far beyond where it is today,” he said. “And it won’t get there without faith.”

Donna Lee, an executive at carbon rating company Calyx Global, said her company’s analysis shows that rainforest credits purchased for the region likely helped prevent some deforestation. But Lee also said it was at “risk of overcrediting”, meaning the project was potentially claiming more profits than it delivered, according to the Calyx analysis.

Those in the Climate Pledge arena, backed by Amazon’s deep pockets and a long bench of sustainability activists, are unable to convince outside experts that their offsets live up to their billing on paper, indicating a crisis of credibility in the voluntary carbon market. How deep it has become. ,

If the Climate Pledge Arena is a monument to the possibilities of a green future, it is also a prime example of how challenging it can be to achieve Real carbon zero.

“They’ve made some good-faith efforts here, but like many companies, they’re caught in this evolving landscape of what’s considered credible,” said Derrick Broekhoff, a senior scientist at the Stockholm Environment Institute in Seattle. Arena operator. “It’s hard to work in a system that’s full of loopholes.”

credit crunch

Carbon credits, or offsets, are emissions removals or reductions. Companies buy these credits, usually listed on nonprofit registries, and use them to offset the carbon pollution associated with their business.

Companies have used voluntary offsets to bring products to market with labels such as “carbon neutral” to meet internal emissions targets and support climate action projects. Critics say they could facilitate greenwashing and limit companies’ ambitions to reduce emissions in core business practices.

According to Architecture 2030, building construction accounts for approximately 27% of carbon emissions worldwide. General construction materials, such as cement, iron, steel and aluminium, accounted for an additional 15%.

Brockhoff discourages companies from relying on offsets to make marketing claims — “Many of these credits may be tied to hot air,” he said. Meanwhile, others, including Amazon, are trying to overhaul the voluntary carbon market, where prices have fallen, and make it more stringent.

The Climate Pledge Arena is almost as green as the buildings. The International Living Future Initiative (ILFI), which evaluated the sector’s emissions data and deemed it a “zero-carbon” building this fall, is calling on operators to remove all fossil fuels, operate efficiently and use low-carbon materials in construction. Is required.

Beyond the requirements of the zero-carbon label, the region’s sustainability team collects invoices from food vendors, waste haulers, utilities and artists to estimate the indirect emissions of each concert and sporting event. In its first year of operation, the building was responsible for approximately 38,000 metric tons of CO2-equivalent emissions. Arena operators have pledged to buy offsets each year to offset all indirect emissions, meaning the carbon cost of each guest’s concert T-shirt, hamburger and Uber ride will be accounted for.

Amazon Money, Colombian Credit

The region purchased renewable energy certificates to meet all of its electricity needs, and it plans to become a major user of the local electric utility’s plan to build a new renewable energy facility.

But building an arena can only be so green. According to Rob Johnson, senior vice president of sustainability and transportation for the Climate Pledge Arena and the Seattle Kraken, the NHL team that plays there, the equivalent amount of emissions was approximately 37,000 metric tons of CO2 during its construction.

ILFI allows operators to purchase one-time carbon offsets to offset emissions from construction. As part of its naming agreement, Amazon took the lead in receiving the offset.

The company purchased and retired carbon credits from a project in Colombia called Acapa, which is part of the nonprofit Vera Registry, an organization that sets standards for carbon market projects. When asked, Amazon did not share the price paid for Akpa Credit.

The approximately 144,000-acre Akapa Project was initially established by the United States Agency for International Development and then turned over to a series of non-profit entities. According to project documents, the project aims to reduce timber harvesting by local households and encourage other economic projects with low environmental impact such as coconut, açai and cocoa growing.

These types of carbon credits, called REDD (Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation), have come under scrutiny from academics and journalists.

Several academic studies have found that these types of credits, overall, provide a fraction of their claimed benefits. A Guardian title called these credits “useless”.

In general, “the practices are not science-aligned,” said Barbara Haya, director of the Berkeley Carbon Trading Project., who have argued that registries are so flexible that they allow project developers to overestimate profits without adequate independent auditing.

Lauren Withey, who now works for the nonprofit Earthjustice, spent nearly two years studying nature-based offsets like Akapa in Colombia. He said it is easier to design a project that creates carbon credits on paper than to change the economics of working in poor villages in remote rainforests.

“Fundamentally, it is very difficult to change the livelihood dynamics in these communities,” Withey said.

Meanwhile, several emerging carbon rating agencies now offer independent modeling of carbon projects, relying on satellite and project data.

Lee of ratings agency Calix Global said his company believes the Akapa project has led to some emissions reductions.

“This has actually reduced deforestation. We can’t say that about every project,” Lee said of his company’s valuation. “However, they are taking too much credit. “It’s really common.”

Atonement, not salvation

The Vera registry, which has been the focus of the investigation, on Monday revised its procedures in an effort to provide better quality control. The nonprofit will now set project baselines instead of project designers and use remote-sensing techniques to ensure emissions reductions.

“This will start to drive more credible results and increase confidence in REDD,” Vera Chief Program Development and Innovation Officer Toby Johnson-Smith said at a press conference.

Climate Pledge Arena’s Johnson said his team is relying on Amazon’s carbon market expertise to purchase offsets.

Amazon is now the largest buyer of renewable energy in the world, Mulligan said. It is also the largest buyer of direct air capture credits in the world. The company co-founded the Leaf Coalition, which is funding large-scale tropical forest conservation and attempting to set a strict standard for offsets and transparency.

When asked if he thought it was appropriate to call the field zero-carbon buildings, given the uncertainty surrounding REDD projects, Mulligan said: “It’s an interesting philosophical question to perhaps consider. We won’t pay attention,” he said, adding that the region and Amazon had “worked hard to decarbonize the actual facility and its operations and value chain” before purchasing the offsets.

Haya agreed that advance work was important to make the building as efficient as possible and create new sources of renewable energy.

“The most important thing is to reduce their own direct emissions and that is how they should be primarily judged,” Haya said.

Some think that the voluntary carbon market has lost so much credibility that it is time to end marketing products as “carbon zero” or “net zero” when carbon credits are involved.

“It’s a risk to show that you are worth zero,” Brokhoff said. “View these carbon credits as atonement, not salvation.”

