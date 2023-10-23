Behind the Brand: This, Plant-Based Meat Mavericks

This is co-founder and co-CEO Andy Shovell, left, and Pete Sherman. Photo: this

Andy Shovell and Pete Sharman have gone from working ‘undercover’ in a fast food chain to becoming co-founders of the UK’s fastest growing food or drink brand, moving from an entirely meat to a plant-based meat business. And are generating £20m revenue in the process.

itWhich creates realistic meat-alternatives with a company mission to ‘force the world’s livestock into retirement’, is now part of a £600m plant-based industry and Shovell forecasts company profitability in 2024, four years after launch Is.

However, more than a decade ago, Shovell and Sherman were forging a different path in the food space when they launched their beef burger chain Chosen Bun.

They both lacked fast food experience, but this was compensated for by Shovel working full-time at McDonald’s for four months. “It was the best operator to learn,” says Shovell. “I wasn’t trying to figure out how the main office worked. I was learning about cleaning rotas, what food hygiene practices work best and the journey of teammates into the store.

“McDonald’s has been thinking about how to cook fast food efficiently and quickly for generations. Building a close and personal relationship with a top-class operator is a good idea and I swear by it.”

Shovell was rejected from three of her preferred branches, with management saying she was overqualified after having a degree on her CV and starting her own business in recruitment.

“I was naive and I ended up giving them a rubbish CV and I left out a lot of things,” he admits today.

Highly qualified, this co-founder worked at Domino’s (Pete Sherman, left) and McDonald’s (Andy Shovell, right).

While Shovell worked 40 hours a week, Sherman started working as a delivery rider at the pizza chain Domino’s. With the knowledge they needed, the pair launched Chosen Bun, a fast food operation long before companies like Deliveroo emerged. “The whole premise was that you couldn’t deliver a good burger. There was nothing there,” Shovell recalls.

The business partners have been together since 2011 in an effort to reduce global meat consumption and recruit meat eaters. Having launched in 2019, they now have around 60 employees, while its London base in 2024 will have production and innovation under one roof.

“One of the unique things about our innovation team compared to others in the food space is that all of our scientists have diverse backgrounds and degrees in food science,” says Shovell.

His team develops recipes, tests new technologies (they’ve filed 10 patents), and innovates from plant-based animal fats to plant-based chicken fibers. “We have arguably the most realistic plant-based chicken on the market, and that’s because of innovation,” says Shovell.

As a company, they’re known for not taking themselves too seriously, concocting anything from elaborate April Fool’s videos to chefs setting up a food truck outside of Salt Bay’s Nussar-Et restaurant and handing out free vegan rolls. Are.

“We’ve been trying to create community through entertainment and surprise,” says Shovell. “We’ve almost become a media company that sells food. Over the years we’ve created a lot of PR through guerrilla stunts and engaged our community in those ways.

“At the end of March we get a lot of messages saying they can’t wait to see what we do for April Fools. “People expect a certain amount of mischief and fun.”

Shovell does not moderate anything he presents as a CEO. “I don’t like pretentious corporate statements, and I don’t like the way some businesses talk to consumers,” he admits.

It is the UK’s fastest growing plant-based meat brand. Photo: this

It is now well-positioned in an ever-growing market – growing 48% over the past three years – with the UK second only to the US in terms of plant-based products.

In September, it expanded outside the UK for the first time by launching in 400 Albert Heijn stores, the largest supermarket in the Netherlands.

“This is a big moment for us,” says Shovell. “We have been a UK-only brand for four years and now this is the start of our international efforts.

“Given the limited bandwidth we have, it seems crazy to turn up our noses at a vanity project of going abroad in Europe’s largest plant-based market, when there was so much ground to make up in the UK.”

Their international debut follows a national UK supermarket listing as well as a partnership with high street baker Greggs.

“We’re trying to idealize a plant-based product,” says Shovell. “It’s very important to us to stay in chains like Greggs. This is a wonderful milestone in this journey.”

How to Grow a Company: This CEO Andy Shovell…

Being a co-founder

“You have to be a very unusual person to be suitable for the position of sole founder. Many people have not only the flexibility but also the skills. Being a co-founder is very important to me. Pete is very good at things I’m bad at and vice versa. I’m in awe of people who do it themselves. “I can’t concentrate on it.”

funding trip

“Interested investors at different stages care about different things. Angels may not be interested in PNL, they care about the vision, look and feel, brand, product quality, and whether the founders will get the job or not.

As you get further into the journey and into the company life cycle, VCs care more about monetization, economics, and proving that the concept will fit in the market.

Growth funds and corporates will care about the path to profitability later. They are already convinced of the marketing potential and the engagement the brand can achieve with customers.

Our investors have shown a buying tendency throughout the journey.”

