French farmers are angry. They say they are being strangled by a toxic combination of red tape, trade deals, unrealistic prices and ecological measures. The Witnesses joined them as they headed towards the blockade in Paris.

Last November, French farmers turned traffic signs upside down using the slogan: “We’re in over our heads.” However, this was not enough, so he expanded his campaign to cities throughout France, including Paris. Their reasons for opposing include the Mercosur trade agreement and other trade deals, the EU’s Green Deal, and what they describe as unsustainable bureaucracy.

In the small town of Bjarnes in Yønne, Flora’s livestock farm has 100 sheep. Every day at 8.15 am she checks them and feeds them.

Cheap New Zealand Lamb for sale in local stores

“We’re starting to wonder who will feed us tomorrow? Because we’re not sure whether we’ll still be here or not,” she says. His profession is in danger. The EU recently signed a free trade agreement with New Zealand, allowing the import of animals into France at half their price. “We will find New Zealand lamb in the shops that has traveled 18,000 kilometres,” she declares.

Administrative bureaucracy and the implementation of the European Green Deal, requiring standards favoring pesticide reduction, are at the center of Flora’s farmer neighbor Xavier’s anger. He is preparing to take part in the blockade in the Paris area with his tractor. As he approaches his goal, he thinks, “This is a very heavy mental burden.”

a ray of hope

After three days of blockade, a ray of hope has appeared. Beyond the promise of drastic administrative simplification, the government is committed to backtracking on the Green Deal to maintain tax benefits on GNR – fuel for farmers – and says it does not want a free trade agreement with Mercosur. At last the blockade has been lifted.

Javier and Flora welcome the news with optimism, but say they are not giving up. After the promises of the government, farmers are waiting for immediate action.

