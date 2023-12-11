Begbies Traynor says bankruptcies are rising in Britain due to high interest rates

Photograph: Maureen McLean/REX/Shutterstock

High interest rates are pushing an increasing number of companies into bankruptcy, according to one of the UK’s largest insolvency practitioners.

Begbies Traynor said it expected more businesses to go bankrupt in its financial results published on Monday, as well as “in line with indicators of corporate financial stress in the UK”.

To control inflation, the Bank of England has increased interest rates by 0.1% to 5.25% at the end of 2021. This has significantly increased the cost of borrowing for UK businesses, preventing many from being able to get by with cheap loans. The increase in interest rates also has the effect of reducing spending in the economy, leaving debtor companies with no way out.

Rick Traynor, executive chairman of Begbies Traynor, said the company had “seen an increase in bankruptcy numbers reflecting the current interest rate and inflation environment”.

The bankruptcy resulted in a 17% increase in the company’s revenues, and it said “the level of corporate distress continues to rise”.

Economists expect the UK’s recent weak economic performance to continue into 2024. Forecasts from professional economists compiled by the Treasury suggest UK GDP will grow only 0.5% in 2024, the same rate as in 2023. However it has been suggested that the UK will avoid recession. The level of growth will remain well below the 2% annual average before the 2008 financial crisis.

The number of corporate insolvencies rose 17% to 24,326 in the year to September 30, according to Insolvency Service data. Begbies Traynor said the increase came mainly from liquidations, which are requested by smaller companies, but he said the administration was also “getting closer to pre-pandemic levels” after a period in which companies were granted some loans. But more relaxation was given. Administrators are called upon in larger, more complex businesses.

Insolvency practitioners have real-time insight into the pressures facing businesses, although in contrast they benefit from an increase in work when times are tough for the wider economy. Begbies Traynor said it had increased its headcount by 12% in the past year to cope with the expected influx of new business.

The company reported “resilient” performance in its financial advisory business, as more companies sought to refinance or restructure their businesses. This led to a decline in revenues from investments or mergers and acquisitions, leaving fewer businesses feeling able to spend.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com