Before the 'GTA 6' trailer, what was hidden in the first 'GTA 5' trailer

In a year of incredible releases, it takes a certain amount of strength to make it trailer debut One of the most important events in the video game industry in 2023. But now it’s Grand Theft Auto 6 has announced that its first trailer will arrive on Tuesday, December 5 at 9am ET.

Everyone is wondering what exactly the trailer will show, as there will be more to come, so I went back to watch the iconic GTA 5 first trailer to remember what was shown in it and what No.

It was released in November 2011, a little less than two years before GTA 5 was released in September 2013. Given that most people are expecting GTA 6 to arrive by the end of 2024, within a year of this first trailer, this would be a very different timetable, and may suggest a longer wait.

The trailer above was almost entirely a showcase of Los Santos and what we’ll see was more of San Andreas, first its pristine nature, then descending into crime and chaos as Michael’s narration turns from his family-based hopes and dreams . The reality of his criminal nature. Although we didn’t fully understand it all until after the fact. There’s also no indication of what will become of GTA Online or that part of the game.

While Michael is shown briefly, Trevor and Franklin are not, unless I blinked and missed them (Update: A quick shot of Franklin, but you wouldn’t know it). I believe it was revealed a few days before this trailer that there would be three leads, although this was not shown in the trailer. This time it also seems unlikely that any kind of information will be “pre-briefed” before Tuesday’s location. The massive leak for GTA 6 has already done so, revealing the location, Vice City, also showing in the palm trees of the teaser image for the trailer, but most importantly, the game’s dual The dominant nature, Lucia and Jason, and the obvious couple were meant to be a Bonnie and Clyde style criminal duo.

Again, the GTA 5 trailer was a general overview of the theme and city, and honestly, having been shown 13 years ago and on a console two generations old, I still think it holds up pretty well. Although I doubt the GTA 6 trailer will be a pure mirror of this, submitting to Vice City for Vinewood, I’m hoping that’s not what’s going to happen. Very Many specifications.

Another thing that wasn’t in the first GTA 5 spot? A release date. Or a release window. Take Two has informed investors that they should see huge growth in revenue in the next fiscal year, so that’s our timeline, from this spring to next spring. I’m guessing Target There’s definitely a break in 2024, but 2025 is certainly not out of the question. Either way, I don’t know if this trailer will provide any windows.

This is a great trailer, which has been viewed 92 million times so far. Given the way gaming has expanded over the past decade and the way GTA has transformed from a hit series to the biggest monster the industry has ever seen, this new trailer will go way beyond that, no matter what. . Yesterday’s teaser of the trailer has received 1.6 million likes and 124 million impressions. It’s just an image.

So, three more days, let’s see how it goes.

