Before founding Amazon, Jeff Bezos was described as a crazy, ugly, bald, hyena-like idiot at the age of 20 – he admitted it

Amazon.com Inc. Founder Jeff Bezos, known as one of the wealthiest and most influential entrepreneurs globally, is often seen as a calm and confident person. Yet, those who knew him before Amazon’s rise offer a contrasting view. In a CNN interview, early acquaintances described the young Bezos as goofy, prematurely balding, slightly out of shape and distinguished by his hyena-like laugh.

The CNN video, titled “Nerdy, geek: Friends describe Jeff Bezos in his 20s”, features several friends and acquaintances from his early years. They remember a man who, at the time, seemed an unlikely candidate for a future business magnate.

One friend said, “Many people thought Jeff was an idiot,” while another described him as a “stupid idiot.”

This perception about Bezos was not limited to his friends. In 1999, Bezos was featured on a segment of “60 Minutes” and dubbed “Amazon’s idiot”, a title he reportedly adopted. Correspondent Bob Simon shared his views, saying, “He said he was an idiot, had always been an idiot and he was not ashamed of it.” Simon observed that Bezos’s conduct suggests thoughtfulness more than traditional power.

Bezos’s career began after college at a hedge fund, where his intellectual abilities and distinctive life philosophy were already evident. He was known for his “regret minimization framework”, a strategy for living life with as few regrets as possible. This approach probably played an important role in his innovative business decisions.

At the time, Amazon was primarily an online bookstore, operating out of an unassuming building in Seattle, surrounded by a pawn shop, a pornography store, and a wig shop. The setup was more akin to a college dorm than a corporate headquarters. Despite Amazon’s growth, Bezos maintained a simple lifestyle, using a door as his desk and driving a Honda long after becoming a billionaire.

Despite his immense wealth and status, Bezos leads a low-key private life, making pancakes from his Betty Crocker cookbook on weekends. He is proof that immense success does not necessarily change your fundamental nature.

The label nerd didn’t hinder his journey; Rather, it seems to have been a contributing factor to his success. Being a nerd is often synonymous with being intellectual, curious, and passionate about specific interests – qualities that have undoubtedly played a role in Bezos’ achievements. His story exemplifies how traits typically considered unconventional can be powerful assets in the business world, turning perceived weaknesses into strengths.

