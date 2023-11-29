Before December 31: Set up your two-year plan to cut taxes

getty

Time is Running Out. You need to develop and execute a two-year plan to avoid a potentially major tax increase coming your way.

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act enacted in 2017 significantly reduced income and property taxes. But to comply with Congressional budget law, many provisions of the Act automatically expire at the end of 2025, unless Congress acts sooner than that.

Some expiration dates may be positive for taxpayers. For example, personal exemptions would be restored, as well as the deduction for miscellaneous itemized expenses on Schedule A.

But most of the expiration dates will be negative for taxpayers.

The law would eliminate income tax cuts, reinstating the pre-2018 higher tax rates. The standard deduction will be halved. Other personal and business income tax exemptions will end.

Additionally, the lifetime estate and gift tax exemptions will be halved, making many assets taxable again.

None of this will happen if the President and Congress agree to extend the law past the end of 2025. Although much may change before then, a simple extension of the law seems unlikely right now.

If the government remains evenly divided between the two major political parties, many of the 2017 tax cuts could be extended. But this would come at the cost of exempting some defaults and creating additional income and wealth taxes on high-income taxpayers, as was proposed in 2021 and early 2022. Higher capital gains taxes are also a possibility.

The expiration of the 2017 tax cuts, especially when added to the already enacted SECURE Act and SECURE Act 2.0, will significantly increase income and estate taxes for many retirees and those their families inherit.

So you need to develop a plan and implement it before December 31, 2025. You have two years to take advantage of the current favorable income and estate tax laws.

A good plan means rethinking and even overturning many traditional strategies.

Determine whether your estate will be taxed if the 2017 law expires and the lifetime exemption is halved. You also need to consider that a change of regime in Washington or an agreement to protect the income tax cut could reduce the exemption from current levels.

If your property may be taxable in one of those scenarios, it’s a good idea to write down its value now.

There are several strategies for making tax-free lifetime transfers of assets to loved ones. You can give a lump sum gift. Or you can make a gift through a trust or other vehicles. The value of the property passes out of your estate, but the beneficiaries still do not have full control over the property.

When an asset is very valuable or contains business interests, talk to your estate planner about strategies that minimize their value for gift tax purposes when removing assets from the estate. Such strategies include family limited partnerships, grantor-maintained annuity trusts, and more.

Many people should stop deferring income and consider accelerating it over the next few years to ensure income taxes are paid at current rates rather than potentially higher tax rates in the future. Such strategies should reduce a family’s lifetime income taxes.

You may want to accelerate distributions from traditional IRAs and 401(k)s. Or you can repurpose traditional IRAs and 401(k)s as Roth IRAs, charitable remainder trusts, or permanent life insurance policies.

If you are over age 70½, you can also use a Traditional IRA to make a charitable gift through a qualified charitable distribution.

The details of the plan depend on your situation and goals. The important thing is that you can either wait to see if Congress acts to extend the 2017 tax cuts or you can take the next two years to plan and take action that will potentially protect your wealth. Will save from increase.

Source: www.forbes.com