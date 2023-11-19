Before 2024, Modi government wants to expand the reach of the scheme to the urban poor

New Delhi: The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs wants to cover more urban poor by targeting occupational groups like domestic workers, rickshaw pullers, rag pickers, gardeners and construction workers in the next phase of Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods. mission (DAY-NULM), ThePrint has learned.

DAY-NULM was launched in September 2013 to reduce poverty and vulnerability of urban poor households on a sustainable basis. Its primary focus is on forming Self Help Groups (SHGs), skill development, providing self-employment training and developing shelters for the homeless. As it currently stands, the mission Will end in March 2024.

According to a senior ministry official, the proposal for the second phase of NULM was approved by the Expenditure Finance Committee under the Finance Ministry last year. In March this year, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs had conducted stakeholder consultations with urban poverty experts and non-profit organizations to explore possible options to reach out to a larger section of the urban poor, the official said.

“We are working on the outline of the second phase of the mission, although no decision has been taken yet,” the official said.

Senior ministry officials said besides targeting businesses, the government plans to focus on skill-to-entrepreneurship development, market and bank linkages, uniformity in criteria for identifying the urban poor and social benefit cover for all NULM beneficiaries. Has been. Unorganized sector.

This comes after steps were taken to help street vendors. The PM Street Vendors Atmanirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) scheme was launched in 2020 to help provide loans to street vendors to restart their work after the Covid pandemic. According to the ministry’s dashboard for the scheme, more than 55 lakh vendors are benefiting from it, with urban poverty experts saying there is a need for more such business-specific schemes.

Ministry officials stressed the need to “re-imagine the Urban Livelihood Mission” to broaden its scope and address the challenges faced by states and union territories in its implementation.

Gurpreet Kaur, founder and executive director of Action in Community and Training, a non-profit organization involved in skill development, who has worked with SHGs under NULM in Delhi, said, “There is a need for focused intervention in training people. ” Entrepreneurship development. But in urban areas, especially metro cities, it is difficult to create homogeneous SHGs. NULM is a good initiative, but due to various challenges in urban areas, it has not been able to reach the target population at the rate it should have.’

ThePrint contacted the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs via text message for comment. This report will be updated upon receiving a response.

Livelihood Mission needs to be reimagined

According to ministry officials, under the ongoing DAY-NULM, about 8.7 lakh SHGs, predominantly women, have been formed, but urban poverty experts said there is a need to look beyond women SHGs and include those working in different sectors. Need to target.

Officials involved in the implementation of DAY-NULM in various states said that forming SHGs in urban areas is challenging compared to rural areas, as most of the people are migrant workers from different parts of the country. He said a multi-pronged approach is needed to address the concerns of the urban poor.

Urban poverty expert Arvind Unni, who participated in the stakeholder consultation in March, said, “The current mission is about protection and recognition of the urban poor and bringing people together to form SHGs. But in cities, we need to actively focus on income generation schemes to ensure that people get gainful employment. This is necessary as the income of the urban poor has declined drastically post Covid. While SHGs are a good approach, the government should target focused groups or sectors or businesses that will be helpful in reaching out to the larger population.

The government had this September launched an initiative targeting specific occupational groups – the Rs 13,000 crore PM Vishwakarma Yojana for artisans and craftsmen in rural and urban areas across the country.

Challenges in NULM Implementation

As per the Mission guidelines, urban poor households are organized in a three-tier structure with SHGs at the grassroots level, Area Level Federation (ALF) at the slum/ward level and City-Level Federation (CLF).

SHGs are groups of 10 to 20 women or men who come together to improve their living conditions by group savings and loans. These groups hold regular meetings where the group’s savings are pooled into a corpus fund, which is used to provide short-term loans to members. “After some time, when the credit requirements of the members increase, the SHGs may approach the bank for loan,” the guidelines said.

Although 89.33 lakh women in urban areas have been brought under SHGs, state officials said forming such groups is a challenge as most of the urban poor are migrant workers. “It takes time for them to develop a bond. In many cases, it is difficult to organize regular SHG meetings as people often move to other parts of the city or go back to their home states for long periods, especially during festival seasons,” said those involved in the implementation of DAY-NULM. An officer said. In Maharashtra.

The idea of ​​SHGs is to motivate people towards self-employment, but doing so in urban areas takes time. “In urban areas, most migrants live in rented accommodation. For them, the initial focus is on paying rent rather than starting a business as part of the SHG,” said an Uttar Pradesh government official associated with the mission.

The Ministry now plans to move beyond skill training in the next phase to focus on entrepreneurship development, which has been one of the main focus areas of the ongoing mission.

“Although entrepreneurship development is a component of the ongoing mission, skill development is the main focus. The idea is not just to give them skill training but also to empower them by giving them knowledge about running a business, providing necessary support to start their own business, helping them in strategy development, marketing of projects or services etc.,” A senior said. Ministry officer.

