Beeper: Senator Warren claims antitrust in attack against Apple

Senator Elizabeth Warren has publicly sided with Beeper in the public fight over iMessage access, and has used the issue to try to push an anti-Big Tech agenda that has little relevance to this particular case.

Apple’s decision to cut off access to the Beeper Mini and prevent Android apps from working on the iMessage network has reached the ears of US lawmakers. In possibly the first notable comments from a senator on the matter, it was used as an opportunity to attack Apple, albeit with slightly flawed logic.

Posted on Sunday X, Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) his reaction begins By confirming some fact. “Green bubble texts are less secure,” Warren says, which is true because green texts are unencrypted text messages, unlike blue texts that are end-to-end encrypted.

Green bubble text is less secure. So why would Apple block a new app that allows Android users to chat with iPhone users over iMessage? Big Tech executives are protecting profits by crushing competitors. Chatting between different platforms should be easy and secure. https://t.co/fHAS5ckaEA -Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) 10 December 2023

“So why would Apple block a new app that allows Android users to chat with iPhone users over iMessage?”. the senator asks before offering her opinion. “Big Tech Executives Are Protecting Profits by Crushing Competitors.”

“Chatting between different platforms should be easy and secure,” Warren wrote at the end of the tweet.

Given the nature of Twitter/X and the general lack of technological awareness by politicians, it is unclear whether they are aware that Apple will adopt RCS in 2024, and petition for an encryption standard.

not quite right

The post is largely an opportunity for Warren to attack Apple over its ongoing efforts to increase regulation of so-called big-tech companies. It also ignores the real issue of the situation.

Beeper Mini, an Android app, allows Android users to communicate with iPhone users over Apple’s iMessage network. To accomplish this, the app had to pretend to be an Apple device and provide fake credentials to Apple’s servers, allowing messages to be sent from an Android device.

After cutting off the Beeper Mini’s access to its servers, Apple confirmed it had taken steps to “protect our users” by blocking techniques that “exploit fake credentials” to access iMessage. While doing so keeps the network secure, Apple claims the technique “poses significant risks to user security and privacy.”

While Beeper claimed that its app was secure by using end-to-end encryption between participants, as iMessage normally does, the claim can only go so far. Apple can’t easily know that an app is working securely other than by receiving messages on Android hardware, something it can do by tightly controlling the main app and the entire ecosystem on iOS.

Since Apple can’t possibly ensure the security of iMessage through an Android app that fakes credentials to pretend to be an iPhone, it has worked to block the app from the network.

Beeper founder Eric Migicovsky responded to Apple’s block on Friday, asking if Apple cares about the privacy and security of iPhone users, “Why would they shut down a service that now allows their own users to use it unsafely?” Instead it enables Android users to send encrypted messages.” SMS?” Again, Migicovsky’s question can be answered for exactly the same reason: Apple cannot guarantee the security of communications once they are out of its ecosystem.

Warren can probably be credited for knowing that green messages were less secure than blue messages. The insistence on “safe” chat between different platforms is also a plus to their messaging.

However, the complaint that Apple blocked an app on iMessage does not address why Apple blocked access in the first place. Apple says it’s for security, but Warren believes it’s a for-profit security measure.

keep fighting wrong

Warren’s message is less an opportunity to urge Apple to change its messaging network, and more an attempt to use the controversy to score political points against Apple.

The senator has repeatedly attacked Apple and other so-called Big Tech companies, urging more regulation to curb the influence of multinationals. This includes urging Congress to create new laws to govern the management of the largest tech companies, as well as attempting to introduce rules to ban merger deals worth more than $5 billion to try and stop anti-competitive activity. Is included.

It is also known that Senator Warren has called for companies including Apple to split into smaller versions, even if doing so impacts the security of the company’s own platforms.

