Bedtime just got more comfortable with these memory foam mattresses

There are dozens, if not hundreds, of memory foam mattresses available today. This makes it a little more challenging to find the right one for you. But no matter what type of sleeper you are, these are the most important considerations when shopping for the best memory foam mattress.

Motion Isolation/Transfer

Motion transfer can be a real issue, especially for couples where one or both partners keep tossing and turning throughout the night. If you count yourself among this lucky group, be sure to find a memory foam mattress that offers solid motion isolation. Low-quality models may not be designed with any motion isolation in mind, while the best memory foam mattresses eliminate feeling almost completely, so you and your partner get a good night’s sleep, no matter what. Be also.

pressure relief

It is important to purchase a mattress that fits your body shape, size, and preferred sleeping position to ensure proper pressure relief. The wrong firmness level can be too firm in all the wrong places or so soft that it doesn’t support your back, shoulders or hips the way you need it. That’s why we recommend testing a mattress in-store whenever possible.

temperature regulation

Today’s best memory foam mattresses are much better at regulating body temperature than their predecessors. Premium brands like Casper and Tempur-Pedic now offer cool mattresses designed to dissipate body heat while you sleep so you stay comfortable in any weather. But know that you do not need to spend a lot of money to get this facility. Just look for mattresses that specifically require a cooling layer in their design.

Trial Period

Almost every mattress brand (including all the brands we recommend above) offers at least a 90-night in-house sleep trial. This allows you to purchase and sleep on your new mattress in your home for at least three months before deciding whether it’s right for you. While this is usually enough time, the best memory foam mattress brands (like Saatva) offer a 365-night sleep trial.

Source: www.womenshealthmag.com