‘Becoming’ launches ATF, Film Bazaar, Sava Project Market partnership

India’s Film Market, Singapore-based Asia TV Forum & Market (ATF) IP Accelerator Project Market (AIPA) and Southeast Asian Audio-Visual Association (SAAVA) have formed a Project Market partnership.

The film market, South Asia’s largest film market, is operated by the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) of India and runs concurrently with the International Film Festival of India (IFFI). The project market partnership signed with SAAVA and NFDC provides for the exchange of projects in development and/or work in progress between them.

This exchange will begin this year with the feature-length India-South Korea production “Becoming” going to AIPA 2023 from the documentary section of the film co-production market. Next year, one or more of AIPA’s projects in the current edition will be granted automatic entry into the 2024 edition of the film co-production market.

Furthermore, on the back of enhanced Indian film incentive schemes, the partnership between the two content financing platforms aims to drive a deeper drive to accelerate South Asian co-productions and co-financing across the Asia Pacific region and in particular with the Southeast Have to start. Asia through Singapore’s strategic partnership as a gateway to the region.

Justin Damen, Executive Director of SAVA, which co-organises AIPA, and Patron of Film Bazaar’s Production Workshop, said: “India shares a deep cultural bond with the rest of the world due to its highly exportable global content base. It is surprisingly one of the last frontiers of active global co-production centers to be fully established, with its government now committed to raising the profile of its producers in financing and creative collaboration internationally. I am confident that the partnership with NFDC will pay dividends for producers in the rest of Asia-Pacific, and I look forward to the film market projects we will pursue with AIPA in the coming years, as we aim to build on the already impressive quality Have to increase. of our market in Singapore.

Prithul Kumar, Managing Director, NFDC, said: “Uniting cultures through the language of cinema, our collaboration with SAAVA and AIPA marks a transformational journey in Asian co-productions. ‘Becoming’ sets the stage for an inspiring exchange between India and the wider Asian market. This partnership not only accelerates creative ventures, but also harnesses India’s growing film incentives, leveraging Singapore’s strategic location to amplify diverse voices and narratives in Asia-Pacific. “Together, we are embarking on an exciting chapter in shaping the global landscape of storytelling.”

“Becoming” and 14 other multi-platform projects will be based at AIPA. This year, in addition to the Film Market Award, AIPA is also presenting two awards worth up to S$25,000 each from RED Digital Cinema and AV8 Media, as well as 108 Media Development Awards, worth up to S$15,000 ($11,200).

The 15 projects are:

“Aripuen” (“servant”)

philippines

Director – Christopher Gozm

Sign Caboolture Company Limited

“to become”

India, South Korea

Producer – Rohan K. Mehta (White Horse)

Director- Vineet Menon

“Inability to be Brave”

Singapore

Producer, Director – Ng Kai Yuan

highlight asia

“Love Letter to Laos”

laos, canada

Producer, Director, Writer – Isabelle Drain

Executive Producer – Lan Menville

kopnoi

“Madame Tarot”

South Korea

Producer, Director – Lee Sua

“My Chef in Crime”

Thailand

Producer – Bo Ratanovich

Director – Chiwatun Pusitsuksa

My Shot, Co., Ltd.

“Pushkar”

Singapore

Producing Director – Colin Wee

two lefties

“A sesame seed has a soul of its own”

vietnam

Producer – Hang Trinh

Director, Writer – Oscar Duong

Silver Moonlight Entertainment

“After seven years”

Indonesia

Producer, Director – Dinda Unaroma

Unaroma Entertainment Indonesia

“special Delivery”

Singapore, Taiwan

Producer – Nicholas Wang, Lin Hsin-Yi Lin

Director – Luin Lam Choon Fui

Zuo Studios/MaplesLab

“Ghost in the Library”

Singapore

Producer – Nareshkumar J

Guru Productions Private Limited

“The Goldfish”

Singapore

Producer, Director – Kehinde Fadipe

“Passport”

malaysia

Producer – Chu Mun Bell

Director – Ananth Subramaniam

SixtyMac Production

“Vampire of Shang Shui”

hong kong

Producers – Peter Yam (Yin Cheung), Michael J. Werner, Shreyom Ghosh

Director – Shreyom Ghosh

Tasia Films Limited

“What do mothers cook in Asia?”

Thailand

Producer – Marith Jindel

MZP Asia

