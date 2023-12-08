'Becoming a small-scale landlord is a quick road to ruin – that's why I've got 300'

Graeme Carling, 49, bought his first buy-to-let at a discount during the financial crisis – Christopher Pledger

After leaving school at the age of 16, Graeme Carling made his way into the corporate world, specializing in logistics and distribution.

Promotion after promotion came – but he still wanted to work for himself rather than for other people.

Mr. Carling started three businesses in the early 2000s, all of which failed.

“I was weak, I had no money, and I was in a really vulnerable position. My confidence was shattered, my ego was hurt and I had to go back into mainstream employment and reinvent myself financially,” he says.

His “lightbulb moment” came when he read Robert Kiyosaki’s bestselling book Rich Dad, Poor Dad, which focuses on how to grow your wealth by investing in property and being smart with money.

This book gave him the financial education he needed to establish his fourth business venture in real estate, now known as The Carling Group.

Mr Carling, 49, now has one of the largest portfolios of landlords in Scotland, with more than 300 properties worth more than £10 million. Working with his wife Leanne, he has also expanded into other investment areas and maintains other rental properties for social housing providers and local authorities.

Mr Carling, who is Scottish but lives in Dubai, says he bought his first buy-to-let during the financial crisis that began in 2007, when properties became available at a discount.

“When everyone else was moving out, I started buying properties using available funding and financing,” he says.

They had no money or capital to start, but they were able to get mortgages worth 100 percent or more of the purchase price, which used to be widely available.

They also used same-day mortgages and bridging loans to help finance their purchase.

“We were able to quickly refinance, get the capital out, and reuse it for the next purchase,” he says. “We just kept repeating that. There was no grand plan to become extremely wealthy, it was simply to replace my net salary through income generated through properties. We managed to do this within 12 months.

“I thought it would take two or three years, but we kept going. “We grew it from buying one property to six properties, to 50 units.”

Over the past five years, the couple has been selling single buy-to-let properties, with plans to sell them all and refocus on buildings where they own all the rental units.

The increase in rent controls and regulations in Scotland, coupled with the surge in mortgage rates, has made it harder for Mr Carling to make a profit on a single home. He says “the numbers don’t work on a small scale” in the case of buy-to-let.

“The strategy is completely different from when we started so many years ago,” he says. “Our strategy of only buying for income on individual properties: I wouldn’t recommend it to anyone. This is a quick way to collapse. Do not do this. It is very difficult to make any profit on a small scale if this is the business you are trying to build.

“If it’s a hobby or a pension and you can afford it, and you’re looking at long-term capital gains, that’s fair enough. But for me, if you’re looking to get into the property business… I’m very concerned that there are a lot of property gurus out there telling people to ‘quit your job’ and telling them all the old tricks. It is very difficult.”

His advice to interested investors? “You need to go in and partner with people on a larger scale. For me, this way is the safest and fastest way to get in. Most people want to do it in person – I think, that’s how we started. But it is very difficult and very slow.”

Nowadays he says it can take six to 12 months to get a loan from a bank, so you may even get a larger loan for multiple properties.

If you are just starting out, no bank will give you money, but they will give you money if you partner with more experienced and wealthy people. “That’s what we do: we partner with bigger players on bigger deals,” he says.

Mr Carling, who is now concentrating on acquiring entire buildings, says he was held back for years by the advice of others to start small. He does not buy new buildings.

Instead of paying off the mortgage, which other landlords are doing, he finds that he can get more value for his money by reinvesting his profits into companies and businesses.

Benefits of buying off-market

Carling usually buys off-market properties where he can negotiate good deals without competing with offers and without getting involved in price wars. “We don’t like to get involved in auctions or competitive bidding because then it becomes ridiculous,” he says.

They have built a network of commercial property agents who will give them information about residential buildings that are available.

He advises to be mindful of both cash flow and capital gains. Being able to flip some properties and make some cash was something he didn’t do initially, but thinks is now a useful part of the strategy when building a larger portfolio.

Selecting the right tenants – and learning to ‘fail fast’

Mr. Carling’s tenants are often people on benefits who have difficulty finding affordable places to live. He says there’s a common misconception among some landlords that these are the riskiest tenants.

Their lowest paying tenants have been working married couples – for example, in cases where they are separated or one of the two is made redundant.

“They just disappear and you try to track them down,” he says. “It costs thousands in legal fees. “This rarely happens to low-income people because they have nowhere else to go.”

He and Leanne have also found it satisfying to provide homes for those who are less well off.

“We’ve got people who have been with us for 16 years and have moved three or four times,” he says.

“They could not get any property initially. We have seen their children grow up and go to school. They have been living in our properties for years and years. He could not find a council house; “They could not get a private lease because most of the landlords were angry at it.”

He says there is “tremendous demand” for affordable housing, which presents an opportunity for investors who can crunch the numbers and get good deals on a large number of properties.

Another area of ​​the rental market that is still profitable is student housing. In 2017, they purchased a site from the University of Dundee which includes 144 rooms, as well as offices.

Mr Carling says his student accommodation units are still performing well. They have also invested in commercial office space which offers higher yields.

They sometimes buy office buildings and turn them into residential sites, but he warns that the process takes too long in Scotland and is better done in England, where planning rules are easier to deal with.

Now looking back, he wishes he had started his business earlier.

“Fail fast,” he tells aspiring investors. “You’re going to fail; I have failed many times and will continue to fail. All the top entrepreneurs in the world have failed.”

