Because International is fighting poverty through entrepreneurship – Borgen

Traverse City, Michigan – For the past few years, Because International has been fighting poverty by bringing affordable and long-lasting shoes to poor children with The Shoe That Grows; A project that has enjoyed great success in more than 100 countries around the world. Now, Because International is expanding its efforts with the Because Accelerator; A program dedicated to helping emerging entrepreneurs develop and introduce their products, many of which help combat poverty-related issues within their communities.

Because what is international?

Because International is a non-profit organization based in Nampa, Idaho that works to reduce poverty through impact products and by working with product-focused entrepreneurs. The organization was founded in 2009 to help bring The Shoe That Grows to the many children living in poverty around the world. Since its inception, more than 400,000 pairs of shoes have reached children in over 100 countries, demonstrating how Because International is fighting poverty today.

The Shoe That Grows, Because International’s first product, is a shoe that can grow up to five sizes as children’s feet grow. The shoes not only last for years, but also protect children living in poverty from soil-borne diseases. Additionally, The Shoe That Grows is made in Kenya, allowing the growth of jobs to help economically challenged communities.

Because International is fighting poverty in many ways, one of which is supporting entrepreneurs. Thanks to its Because Accelerator program, Because International is applying what it learned from The Shoe That Grows and sharing it with new entrepreneurs to improve poverty-stricken communities around the world.

Because accelerator programs and entrepreneurs

Because the Accelerator is a free program for aspiring entrepreneurs that runs for 16 weeks. With this program, participants develop a business plan, a pitch to potential investors, and the skills necessary for future success in their product. At the end of the program, entrepreneurs get a chance to participate in a pitch competition to showcase their products to investors. Because thanks to the accelerator, more than 1,800 jobs have been created by the program’s alumni.

With this program, Because International is fighting poverty by promoting poverty-reducing entrepreneurs and their products. One such entrepreneur is Onimisi Charles Atere, who developed the Nimsi Solar Pump as a means to fight food insecurity in Nigeria. According to the World Bank, moderate to severe food insecurity affects more than 58% of Nigeria’s population as of 2020. Solar water pumps allow farmers to pump several liters of water for farmland, allowing year-round farming and increasing food production. It also implements a rent-to-own model, making it affordable for farmers.

Miriam Feza is another entrepreneur who created Clay Cosmo, a Uganda-based beauty product manufacturer that uses natural ingredients like clay for its products. However, its most notable quality is its focus on employing and training refugee women. The World Bank reports that more than 1.3 million refugees have fled to Uganda. Miriam, who fled the Democratic Republic of the Congo as a refugee in 2015, now wants to empower refugee women and give them the ability to safely provide for their families.

According to the United Nations, it is estimated that 81% of plastic waste in Ghana is mismanaged. To tackle this, Derrick Sarfo founded Dercolbags, a Ghana-based company that works to develop more eco-friendly alternatives to replace single-use plastic packaging. To achieve this, Dercolbags uses non-toxic and recyclable certified kraft paper material, which is used to create a variety of sustainable packaging. The mission of the business is to make Ghana cleaner, while also creating jobs for local communities in the country.

ensuring a bright future

By developing the skills of many entrepreneurs with the Becauses Accelerator, Becauses International is fighting poverty with impactful product creation and the creation of new jobs in the communities that need them most. In turn, these entrepreneurs have created products and built companies that help improve people’s lives not only economically but also through sustainability. Over time, perhaps those who have learned under Because Accelerator can pass their learnings on to the next generation and ensure a better future for many more.

– Kenneth Berends

Photo: Flickr

Source: www.borgenmagazine.com