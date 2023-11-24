Beauty without borders: Onshoring fulfillment in the luxury cosmetics market

To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, Sign up here.

The beauty industry has experienced explosive growth in recent years and continues to thrive despite threats of an impending recession. This trend has been fueled by the rise in digital commerce, driven by the iterative nature of subtle trends like matte makeup or glass skin on content platforms like TikTok. Unlike luxury fashion, where most front-of-mind brands benefit from 50 to 100 years of legacy history, the beauty sector is characterized by new players that have emerged over the past 30 years, especially during the digital revolution.

This demand for convenience and instant gratification puts increasing pressure on brands to fulfil, requiring a more robust and agile supply chain, which plays a vital role in bridging the gap between brands and consumers. One key difference that separates beauty from fashion is that distribution is executed through third-party stockists. While this can help accelerate brands’ reach, it can also put pressure on fulfillment networks. As a result, brands are challenged to secure fulfillment and warehousing partners that not only meet the additional requirements that come with a highly regulated category like beauty but can also accommodate the flexible demands of retailing.

In this whitepaper, we explore the challenges beauty brands face when scaling their distribution and how investing in local market warehousing capabilities can boost the customer experience rather than relying on cross-border shipments. The research also examines how to implement “white-glove services” to enhance prestige aesthetics for both DTC and retail customers.

Photo: Courtesy of GXO Logistics

The report also looks at opportunities for personalization and packaging to take advantage of new retail moments, as well as approaches to reselling merchandise for new opportunities. A strong fulfillment operation requires the flexibility to take advantage of both planned and unplanned moments of opportunity, while also protecting margins in a wholesale-driven market.

As the industry moves toward greater automation and stricter sustainability measures, beauty brands will also need to consider how 3PL (third-party logistics) providers can anticipate what is already a key replenishment category. With inspiration regarding automation and high-touch services, as well as recommendations for future planning, it is essential for beauty, skin care and fragrance businesses looking for supply chain efficiency and optimization of their routes to market. Are expanding.

