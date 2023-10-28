Beauty expert Nazneen Sultana Ahmed says this is a great time for women to enter the beauty business



Munni Begum/Guwahati



Beauty expert Nazneen Sultana Ahmed is not only making women and young girls beautiful and attractive at her Nazneen Makeover, Professional Makeup and Beautician Training Academy but is also creating employment for them – jobs and entrepreneurship opportunities.

“I have always loved to look beautiful and make others look beautiful. These were my thoughts since I was a child. When I appeared for my matriculation exam or class 10 board exam, I took makeup training. However, at that time, I had no idea of ​​a beauty parlor. Because of my craze and passion, I invited family and friends for makeup sessions; basically I tried out my skills on them,” Nazneen told Awaaz-The Voice.

Nazneen conducts professional beauty treatments and training for young girls at Nazneen Makeover, Professional Makeup and Beautician Training Academy. She has so far trained over 500 young women who come to the institute to not only gain skills but also the ability to become financially independent.



Nazneen Sultana Ahmed with her clients





In 2000, I completed a course in beauty treatments. After this I opened a small parlor in a room of my house in Nagaon. I only provided beauty services, but I always dreamed of doing something for others – especially young girls.

“When I opened my parlor at Kaliabar in Nagaon district, I started training economically poor but educated young girls. I consider it my achievement. My institute offers six months diploma/one year advanced diploma and one month of/runs a 15-year advanced diploma.” -Day Makeup Artist Training Course,”



Nazneen with Bollywood actress Rati Agnihotri

Nazneen has won many awards. She has won the title of ‘Best Makeup Artist’ in Kanpur Beauty Pageant, national award designed as ‘North East Best Beautician’ from NEBCAC. She has also received Sun-e-Hindustan Award, Mr. & Mrs. and Kids India World, Nari Shakti Award and Prerna Award in 2021.

Nazneen has done beauty treatments for Bollywood actress Rati Agnihotri and popular Assamese actress Varsha Rani Biswas.



Nazneen Sultana Ahmed receiving the award





She says that being a Muslim, she never faced any discrimination and obstacles in becoming an entrepreneur.



“I always encourage young girls to get proper training to become beauty experts who are skilled in the makeup business. I help poor girls to take courses at a discounted rate. The makeup and beauty treatment sector has opened up a lot of opportunities. And young girls should take advantage of such situation,” Nazneen said.

Source: www.awazthevoice.in