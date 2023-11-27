NEWARK, Del., Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Glutathione market value is expected to increase worldwide, according to the latest report US$359.0 million in 2023 US$845.0 million By 2033. During the forecast period, global glutathione demand is expected to increase CAGR of 8.2%

Increasing awareness about antioxidants and overall health benefits is a major factor that will likely increase demand and be a growth factor for the glutathione industry. Similarly, increasing demand for anti-aging products such as glutathione due to their cellular health and skin-brightening properties is set to boost the market during the forecast period.

The antioxidant properties of glutathione make it versatile in various end-use applications such as nutritional supplements, sports nutrition, cosmetics, skin care, etc. This contributes to its popularity and sales of glutathione are expected to increase.

To increase brand preference and sales, glutathione manufacturers are adopting various strategies. These include investing in research and development and launching new glutathione-formulations that meet specific end-user demands.

Continuous innovation is helping companies build a strong brand image by providing unique solutions to consumers. These new product launches are expected to boost the global glutathione market.

For example, CJ Food & Nutrition Tech launched its functional nutrition brand Active Enrich. The new solution will be produced by natural fermentation with the main ingredient being glutathione, which can be used as raw material for various health foods.

Key findings from the glutathione report:

global glutathione market is expected to reach a valuation of US$845.0 million Till 2033.

is expected to reach a valuation of Till 2033. Global demand for glutathione likely to increase 8.2% CAGR During the forecast period.

During the forecast period. By product type, the reduced glutathione (GSH) section is set to total US$98.6 million In 2033.

In 2033. Depending on the product form, the oral capsule or tablet segment is expected to gain momentum 5.9% CAGR Till 2033.

Till 2033. By end-use application, nutraceutical supplements segment is poised to exhibit CAGR 7.8% Till 2033.

Till 2033. Europe is set to hold a major value share 23.8% in the global market by 2033.

in the global market by 2033. China market price of glutathione is set at total US$56.7 million Till 2033.

Till 2033. Sales in the United States are projected to climb at a CAGR 6.8% During the assessment period.

During the assessment period. It is estimated that India will see CAGR 6.2% During the launch period.

“The glutathione market continues to flourish due to its essential roles in antioxidant defense, immune support and detoxification. “Growing health awareness and ongoing research is expected to increase its popularity, leading to continued market growth and enhanced product offerings.” They say Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

who is winning?

Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd., Shandong Jincheng Bio-Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Kohjin Life Sciences, Now Foods, Mitsubishi Corporation Life Science Ltd., Bakhem, Lipo-Spheric, Ajinomoto Group and Atrium Innovation are the major glutathione manufacturers listed. in profile.

These companies are focusing on expanding their portfolio by launching new products. They are also implementing strategies like acquisitions, partnerships, advertising, agreements and mergers to remain relevant in the market. For example,

In 2021, Fourwin launched a new product line, Sezin White, a capsule product that combines active ingredients and nourishes the skin from the inside.

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global glutathione market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast figures for the period 2023 to 2033. The study includes fascinating insights on the glutathione market. Product Type (reduced glutathione (GSH), oxidized glutathione (GSSG), liposomal glutathione, N-acetylcysteine ​​(NAC), S-acetyl glutathione), product form (oral capsules or tablets, lozenges, liquids, intravenous (IV) glutathione) , topical creams, inhalations), and end-use applications in various sectors (nutritional supplements/nutraceutical supplements, skin care, respiratory health, intravenous (IV) therapy, sports nutrition, chronic disease management, cosmetics, food preservation, Pharmaceuticals).

Profile of Major Companies

Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd.

Shandong Jincheng Bio-Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Kohjin Life Sciences

Now Foods

Mitsubishi Corporation Life Science Ltd.

Bakem

lipo-sphere

Ajinomoto Group

Atrium Innovation

Glutathione Market Outlook by Category

By product type:

low glutathione (GSH)

Oxidized Glutathione (GSSG)

liposomal glutathione

N-Acetylcysteine ​​(NAC)

S-Acetyl Glutathione

By product form:

oral capsules or tablets

lozenges

Liquid substance

intravenous (IV) glutathione

topical cream

breathe

By end-use application:

Nutritional Supplement/Nutraceutical Supplement

Care of skin

respiratory health

Intravenous (IV) Therapy

Sports Nutrition

chronic disease management

Cosmetics

food preservation

medicines

by region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

east asia

South Asia

oceania

Middle East and Africa

Author

Nandini Roy Chowdhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores first-hand opportunities and challenges. She establishes processes and operating models to support her business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has broad functional expertise in key sectors including, but not limited to, food ingredients, nutrition and health solutions, animal nutrition and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants on developing methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

His core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, post-acquisition and merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has done MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. He also has a bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has written numerous publications, and has been quoted in magazines including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

Source: www.globenewswire.com