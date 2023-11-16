The first bottles of Beaujolais wine of the latest harvest are sold from the third Thursday of November. Young and ‘new’ red wine long suffered from a reputation of poor quality, but this has improved significantly in recent years – without affecting the festive side of the event.

Today it is the epitome of Beaujolais nouveau, or ‘new Beaujolais’: the first opportunity you will get to taste this year’s vintage. The wine is aged for less than three months in barrel, making it a very young wine.

Wine producers in Beaujolais, France are the only ones who can legally sell their wines immediately after harvest, which is typically late August–early September.

Beaujolais nouveau produces about 25% of the grapes grown in the mountainous eastern French region.

“It accounts for between 15 and 20% of our annual revenue,” Beaujolais winemaker Gilles Gelin told Euronews Business. “It is quite important. Beaujolais nouveau creates an opportunity for a party – and the party started 70 years ago now.”

In 1951 such wines were first marketed with the official ‘Beaujolais nouveau’ designation.

Sanctions during World War II meant that almost every bottle of wine in circulation during that period was gone – forcing producers to offer young wines to thirsty French citizens as soon as production resumed.

When the government tried to regulate how soon the wine could be commercialized, Beaujolais winemakers already got the green light to do so, pushing the date back to after the Christmas holidays.

Soon, many understood how beneficial this would be for business, and not just in France: half of the Beaujolais produced each year is exported, most to Japan, the US and the UK.

Wine expert Caroline Conner explains, “Its rise to fame can be attributed to the late Georges DuBoef, who was a brilliant marketer and celebrated Beaujolais nouveau Day as a holiday throughout the world.”

‘The answer to extremely expensive burgundy’

“Beaujolais nouveau was extremely popular from the late ’70s to the early ’90s,” Connor said.

However, its simple taste failed to satisfy the taste buds of the 1990s public, who had become accustomed to more sophisticated reds.

Food & Wine critics were harsh, damaging the reputation of the young wine, whose light and celebratory elements were not enough to keep it in the spotlight.

The worst year for Beaujolais nouveau producers was 2001: they produced too much wine, reducing its market value. The French government ordered the destruction of one million cases of the new vintage of red wine.

This was an alarm bell for the industry. Since then production has decreased in quantity, but regained its quality,

“Everything bad we could hear about Beaujolais nouveau goes back two decades. For me, it is in the past,” said Gilles Gelin. “It’s a real wine, and it’s very complicated to make. It’s like a rose flower: everyone thinks it’s easy to make, but you have to be very precise in making it.

Focusing on small batches, the latest generation of winemakers have refined the quality of Beaujolais nouveau and helped restore its reputation.

“These are people who are under 40 and have studied winemaking at university before traveling to other countries to learn abroad,” Caroline Conner explains. “They came home and did the hard work of changing the way we think about this obscure area. Beaujolais is the answer to extremely expensive Burgundy.”

party wine

Beaujolais nouveau’s revived reputation continues to be popular and celebratory, unlike many French Grand Vins.

Wine can be commercialized only from the third Thursday of November each year. Many people visit wine shops, bars and restaurants to enjoy a glass of the latest vintage at lunchtime.

Some people do not wait so long and participate in the many festive events that are held midnight is ok On Wednesday and Thursday nights, glasses of Beaujolais nouveau were served straight from the barrel.

Even more peculiar events are organized to celebrate the arrival of wine, such as marathons or hikes in the Beaujolais region, where every few kilometers a glass of nouveau awaits participants.

“Beaujolais nouveau is a wine to share, to enjoy, to be together. This makes the opportunity to party during a month that may be a bit sad,” Glynn told Euronews Business.

