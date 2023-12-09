Beating AI: The new challenge for job seekers and employers

When you publish a job description, you hope that you will be inundated with exceptional candidates. Mind you, switched-on, intelligent people have carefully considered the role requirements, and after consideration have submitted their application. But what will happen when AI tools make it incredibly easy to apply for jobs? What happens when someone uses ChatGPT to generate a generic, weird reaction to an ad you shared? How do you know who will be a great candidate versus a colossal failure?

Jesse Skoberg, co-founder and CEO of DropInBlog, recently saw a big problem with using AI to help candidates write their job applications when posting a role. Having run an online business for over a decade, Skoberg has been recruiting online since the early days of job sites, and has hired candidates from all over the world. “Filtering through apps and finding diamonds has always been an art, but something has changed this year,” he said. Sjoberg suspected that there was a growing trend for job applicants to overuse AI in their applications. A recent job advertisement published by them highlighted a significant gap in the modern job application process, the struggle for authenticity in the now prevalent AI-generated responses.

Sjoberg says, “We are seeing a reliance on AI overriding individual insights, meaning employers can’t tell whether candidates have the skills or experience needed for a role when they view their submissions.” If you don’t personalize your email, it’s impossible to tap into their expertise, which is exactly what an application process is designed to do.

Experiment: Highlighting the use of AI in applicants

Sjoberg’s experiment involved a strategic questioning of job candidates about SEO best practices, designed to test their latest knowledge. They posted a job for an SEO specialist, receiving a total of 114 applicants. Applying for the role requires completing basic SEO questions designed to test one’s understanding, including “What is a popular SEO best practice that everyone does, that isn’t really good anymore? ” “The goal was to see if applicants could go beyond the textbook answers,” he explains.

But Skoberg found a surprising uniformity in answers to the subtle SEO question. For example, where candidates referenced the old practice of “keyword stuffing”, responses were almost identical. In fact, it appears that 92 out of 114 responses were generated entirely by AI, which clearly shows the heavy reliance on AI among job seekers.

AI-assisted responses aren’t necessarily bad. The bad thing is that it appears that 92 candidates have asked the question from ChatGPT and used the first response without adding any personal opinion of their own. They did not incorporate their own experience or dig deeper to present themselves in the best possible light for the job. “Using ChatGate as a tool to help organize your thoughts is what all the best professionals are doing these days, but if you just copy and paste, you’re not providing any value,” said Shoberg. Are.”

AI-generated job applications lack personal experience

Instead of uniform responses generated by AI, Sjoberg wanted to see, “Specific examples of projects you’ve worked on, of tactics that have worked and failed. Use numbers where possible.” They expected (and wanted) responses with sentences like, “For 8 months I worked on a link building campaign that increased our search engine visibility by 34%…” So they asked candidates to Specifically instructed not to use broad views and provide data. To support your claims.

But everyone was turning to the same AI models and getting the same information, so the answers were simply copied and pasted. Even though the information was slightly different, the responses followed the same pattern as Skoberg had observed. But more importantly, there was “the apparent lack of personal touch when answers are given by machine”. They had no way to assess someone’s expertise in SEO. There was no information to understand his real skills and insights.

Overcoming ChatGPT-generated job applications

As job board sites struggle to incorporate AI into their practices, it’s unclear whether things will improve. As employers use AI tools to screen applicants, how many AI-generated applications will fly under the radar? Would job board sites be better at understanding them? If recruitment is reduced to AI-generated applications being assessed by AI-powered recruitment tools, how will genuine experience and personality make it through?

Perhaps applying for jobs will become an outdated practice, and people will be selected based on their personal brand or social media presence. Perhaps we will go back to networking and referrals, meaning roles will go to family members or friends of friends and potentially reducing the diversity of companies once again.

For job seekers applying for jobs in the AI ​​age, Sjoberg advised them to, “Stand out being yourself. Genuine responses based on personal experience are invaluable.” For employers, they need to follow three simple steps.

How can recruiters find the best candidates?

Skoberg suggests a proactive approach for employers who want to ensure the best candidates rise to the top. First, for each question you ask during the application process, check how ChatGPT itself responds. This will show you what a typical AI-generated answer looks like and you can easily reject candidates who don’t add their expertise or explanation.

Take it a step further, Schauberg recommends using “honey pot questions,” where you test an application question in ChatGPT that you know gets a bad or downright wrong answer. This makes it even easier to screen out candidates who do not verify or modify responses. Finally, set questions that are impossible to answer without telling a personal story. If you are unsure ask for specific details including data and investigate in depth.

Then, innovative interviewing techniques can reveal who is truly knowledgeable.” Ask live questions only about experience, require that timed tests be completed without opening another browser, or rely more on references. Fight without wasting your time and find really talented people.

How to Master Recruiting in the Age of AI

This experiment highlights the need for a balance between leveraging AI for the benefit of hopeful candidates and potential employers and maintaining authenticity in the job market. As AI is shaping various industries, the ability to demonstrate genuine expertise and personal insight is becoming increasingly important.

You can’t just give responses and expect to move up a ladder. Decent employers would know exactly what happened, and candidates would just have wasted everyone’s time. In an AI-driven world, the human element is more important than ever. Find out how to maintain this in your business.

