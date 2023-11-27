Beaten investors have plowed more than $60 billion into a group of funds created for stormy markets – but after just a few months trading has turned disappointing.

Battling a bear market last year, beaten-down investors decided to send more than $60 billion into exchange-traded funds that focus on dividends.

Eleven months later, business is disappointing.

Instead of sheltering in place to weather the storm, the biggest dividend ETFs have been left behind by a tech-obsessed market, with their biggest proxies up 15% or more. At the bottom of the leader board is the $18 billion iShares Select Dividend ETF (ticker DVY), which is down 5.4% on a total return basis after all bets on utilities and financial stocks failed.

It’s the latest lesson on the dangers of market timing. Investors sought to invest in companies with a history of paying profits as a precaution amid the Federal Reserve’s most aggressive tightening cycle in 40 years. Instead they were burdened with underperforming companies, which proved particularly vulnerable as yields rose.

The list of casualties included the $20 billion SPDR S&P Dividend ETF, down 3% on a total return basis (SDY), the Schwab US Dividend ETF (SCHD), down 2.4%, and Vanguard’s High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM), which is mostly. Flat for the year. Funds that have made gains have mostly had small gains, like the Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (PFM) which is up 6.6%, the ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) which is up 2.3% and the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG). , which is up 9.6% and focuses on mid- and large-cap stocks.

Nick Kalivas of Invesco said PFM’s lagging performance was linked to the underweighting of the so-called Magnificent Seven and the overweighting of less “growing” technology names such as Oracle Corp, Cisco Systems Inc and IBM Corp. ProShares said companies have performed well in NOBL. “Fundamental performance” provides, on average, earnings growth even if the S&P 500’s overall earnings are down this year. State Street’s Matt Bartolini said dividend strategies have a “value bias” and that 2023 was a “growth market”.

Vanguard and BlackRock declined to comment.

“With a handful of largely growth-oriented stocks dominating market performance, 2023 was a challenging environment for dividend-paying, value securities, particularly for fixed income in a higher rate environment,” said senior investment DJ Tierney. It was a fascinating case.” Portfolio Strategist at Schwab Asset Management, with SCHD.

For the most part, the flood of cash into dividend strategies meant investors were forced out of the value stocks and Big Tech megacaps that have led the market. In SDY’s case, half of the fund is concentrated in three sectors that have declined this year: consumer goods, utilities and health care. Its top holding, manufacturer 3M Co., has fallen 15%. Compare this to VIG, which has about a quarter of the fund’s interest in information technology, a rare feature for a dividend fund.

The idea that dividends enhance stock returns is a selling point for brokers that is itself a subject of disagreement. Whatever payout they provide to shareholders is effectively offset by the mechanical decline in the stock price – the so-called ex-dividend effect – making returns mostly a function of stock picking. This year has been particularly tough for stocks valued at cash flow due to rising bond yields, which represent competition for investor dollars.

Adam Phillips, portfolio manager at Torrance, California-based RIA EP Wealth Advisors, says he has received numerous emails and calls from fund issuers last year offering dividend-paying strategies.

“We haven’t taken any bait,” he said, adding that growth stocks “are not going anywhere,” especially with interest rates at their peak.

He is not the only one avoiding the area. Only $786 million has flowed into dividend ETFs so far this year, the smallest amount since 2006, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

Certainly, the ability to pay consistent dividends over a long period of time is often a hallmark of a company’s stability. Take the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index, which includes S&P 500 members that have increased their dividends for at least 25 consecutive years. Trailing its namesake benchmark, it has outperformed nearly every US active manager over the past decade.

“Growing your dividend for more than 25 years is no easy feat,” said Rupert Watts, head of factor and dividend indices at S&P Dow Jones Indices. “These are high quality companies.”

However, compared to the total returns of the S&P 500, that index has performed poorly over six-month, one-year, 5-year, and 10-year time horizons.

Sam Huszow, founder of RIA SGH Wealth Management, is constantly fending off his clients’ requests for dividend strategies. Their average client is 65 years old and finds comfort in offering cash flow dividend strategies.

“There’s this assumption that, at least if I get 3% in dividends every year, I’m getting something out of this thing,” Huszow said. “But that’s a very short-sighted perspective, because if the price appreciation is worse because you’re getting something that has no potential to grow, then you’re not getting the full value of those shares compared to other places in the market. “

Meanwhile, bonds are offering the highest interest rates in decades, giving investors a more reliable stream of income than dividend funds. Ultra-short bond ETFs have pulled in $30 billion this year after raising a record $42 billion in 2022.

