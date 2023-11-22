Bearish market sad? Buy 1 Stock Now

clorox (CLX 1.69%) is a well-known and respected consumer staples company. Since the stock peaked in 2020, the company has faced a number of unfortunate events. This took the share price down 40% or more from its high-water mark and pushed the dividend yield up to 3.4%.

If fear of a bear market has you feeling depressed, Clorox has already been through the Wall Street ringer and, therefore, may be of interest.

What went right and then what went wrong at Clorox

Clorox’s product of the same name is closely associated with cleaning. It also sells other brands in the cleaning sector that you probably know well, such as Pine-Sol and Mistolin, among others. Demand for cleaning products skyrocketed during the coronavirus pandemic as people attempted to slow the spread of the disease by increasing their cleaning regimens. This was good news for Clorox, but the company did not have enough production. To ensure that the store’s shelves remained stocked, there was a need to hire contract manufacturers.

The post-pandemic world moved forward rapidly and the demand for cleaning products declined rapidly. At the same time inflation and supply chain distribution created material problems, resulting in significant increases in operating costs. As it scrambled to meet demand during the pandemic, Clorox’s margins squeezed and investors sold the stock. Management took immediate action and planned to recover margins. It wasn’t a fancy plan, calling mostly for cost-cutting and price increases, but management promised to get the company back on track. And this happened for some time.

There were some possible outcomes, such as getting rid of contract manufacturers. And the success was not short-lived. Gross margin has improved year-on-year in each of the last four fiscal quarters. Basically, the company is doing what it said it would do. This is something that investors should appreciate.

But that good news was eclipsed by a new bad news. The company was hit by a cyber security incident that led to a rollback due to a lack of fine details, pads and paper. Business was significantly disrupted and investors were not very happy. The stock remains stuck in its own personal bear market despite a generally solid performance in the post-pandemic hit.

What’s going wrong today?

While higher year-over-year, the consumer staples giant’s gross margin fell sequentially to 38.4% from 42.7% between the fiscal fourth quarter of 2023 and the fiscal first quarter of 2024. According to the company, this was largely related to the improvement in price increases and cost cuts being offset by the volume decline. The decline in volume was directly caused by the cyberattack resulting from manual tracking of orders and shipments.

Clorox is working on the cyber issues it faces and according to management’s comments during its fiscal first quarter 2024 earnings call, the company has contained the attack, restored its digital functionality, and is now Is focusing on regaining any market share that it lost. , The company hasn’t given any firm guidance on when it will return to normal operations, but it sees a clear path forward. So, with time, this too will pass.

The bear market has already happened for Clorox

The bigger picture is that long-term investors have historically been given more time to buy Clorox at a higher yield. Note that the dividend has increased annually for 46 consecutive years, including post-pandemic weakness. Annual dividend growth over the last decade was a solid 6%. If you are a dividend growth investor, this stock could be a great addition to your portfolio today.

But if you’re worried about a bear market, the real highlight is that Clorox has already experienced its own dramatic recession. This suggests that the selloff in the broader market will not have as much of a negative impact because short-term investors have already sold their Clorox shares. It’s a counterintuitive view, but management’s ability to deliver on its promises even during difficult times suggests that the potential benefits probably outweigh the downside risks.

Source: www.fool.com