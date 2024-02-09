Bean dips, enchiladas and taco kits among new recalled items linked to listeria outbreak

More foods are being recalled in the wake of a deadly outbreak of Listeria food poisoning, including snack foods that could have been part of a Super Bowl Sunday party menu.

The seven-layer bean dip, chicken enchiladas, cilantro salad dressing and taco kits sold at stores such as Costco, Trader Joe’s and Albertsons are produced by Rizzo Lopez Foods, Inc. of Modesto, California. are part of the growing recalls of products made by U.S., federal health officials said.

Dairy products made by Rizzo Lopez Foods are the source of a listeria outbreak that has killed two people and sickened more than two dozen others since 2014, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Health officials investigated the illnesses in 2017 and 2021, but were only able to confirm the source based on new laboratory and inspection information when more people fell ill in December, officials said.

Rizzo Lopez Foods on Monday recalled more than 60 soft cheeses, yogurts and sour creams that are part of the Tio Francisco, Don Francisco, Rizzo Bros., Rio Grande, Food City, El Huache, La Ordena, San Carlos, Campesino, Santa Maria brands. Are sold under. , Dos Ranchitos, Casa Cardenas, and 365 Whole Foods Market.

The recalled foods were sold at food service providers, retailers and deli counters across the country.

The federal government said consumers should consult the Food and Drug Administration’s list of recalled products for updated information about descriptions, sizes and best-by dates. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has also issued a public health warning for some Amazon Kitchen burritos that contain ingredients made by Rizzo Lopez Foods.

According to the CDC, about 1,600 people become ill from Listeria food poisoning each year. Listeria infection can cause serious illness and, in rare cases, death. People who are pregnant, over the age of 65 or have a weakened immune system are particularly vulnerable. Symptoms – such as muscle aches, fever and fatigue – usually begin within two weeks of eating contaminated food, but may begin sooner or later.

The CDC said consumers who have the recalled products should throw them away and thoroughly clean refrigerators, counters and other contact areas. Listeria can survive in refrigerators and easily contaminate other foods and surfaces.

___ The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. AP is solely responsible for all content.

Source