Beacon Minerals Limited (ASX:BCN) share price could signal some risk

It is no exaggeration to say that Beacon Minerals Limited (ASX:BCN)’s price-to-earnings (or “P/E”) ratio of 18.7x seems quite “medium” right now compared to the Australian market, where the average P/E ratio is around 18x. However, it is not wise to ignore the P/E without any explanation as investors may overlook a specific opportunity or make a costly mistake.

For example, Beacon Minerals’ declining earnings in recent times is something to consider. It may be that many expect the company to turn around its disappointing earnings performance in the near future, which has kept the P/E from falling. If not, existing shareholders may be a little nervous about the sustainability of the share price.

We don’t have analyst forecasts, but you can see how recent trends are setting the company up for the future by checking out our Free Beacon Minerals reports on earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What is the growth trend of Beacon Minerals?

To justify its P/E ratio, Beacon Minerals will need to grow in line with the market.

If we review last year’s earnings, the disappointing thing is that the company’s profit fell by 66 percent. The last three years are also not looking good as the company has seen its EPS decline by an overall 79%. So unfortunately, we have to admit that the company hasn’t done a great job of growing earnings in that time.

In contrast to the company, the rest of the market is expected to grow 20% next year, which really puts the company’s recent medium-term earnings decline into perspective.

With this information, we find it worrying that Beacon Minerals is trading at a similar P/E to the market. It seems that most investors are ignoring the recent poor growth rates and are hoping for a turnaround in the company’s business prospects. Only the most adventurous would believe that these prices are sustainable as a continuation of recent earnings trends is likely to eventually weigh on the share price.

The bottom line on Beacon Minerals’ P/E

We would say that the power of the price-to-earnings ratio is not primarily as a valuation tool, but to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

We’ve established that Beacon Minerals is currently trading at a higher-than-expected P/E given that its recent earnings have been in decline over the medium term. When we see earnings lagging and underperforming market forecasts, we suspect the share price is in danger of falling, which would drive the median P/E lower. Unless recent medium-term conditions improve, it is challenging to consider these prices reasonable.

Before you take the next step, you should know about 3 warning signs for Beacon Minerals (1 is important!) which we have highlighted.

If you are interested in P/E ratioyou may want to check this out Free A collection of other companies with strong earnings growth and low P/E ratios.

