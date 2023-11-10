Beacon announces 10 veterans homes and community buildings that will get new roofs

The Beacon of Hope program continues to make a comeback

Herndon, Virginia, November 10, 2023–Beacon (NASDAQ: BECN) today announced the winners of its annual Beacon of Hope program in honor of Veterans Day, a North American initiative that provides veterans facing adversity with new and Provides terraces. Teaming up with local roofing companies, Beacon will provide roof replacement for up to 10 veteran homes or veteran community buildings at no cost to the recipients.

“Veterans have given so much to protect us, so we must find ways to respond with their unwavering support,” said Beacon Chief Commercial Officer Jonathan Bennett. “The Beacon of Hope program is just one way we can give back to our veterans who need assistance with a basic need – a safe and secure home. We hope this initiative will inspire others to support our heroes and their Will inspire you to become a ‘ray of hope’.”

Now in its fifth year, Beacon of Hope reflects Beacon’s core values ​​of putting people first and doing the right thing. Every year, people from across the United States and Canada come together to nominate veterans whose roofs are in desperate need of replacement. Beacon takes great pride in connecting with community and roofing industry partners to help transform the lives of our selected veterans as they gain confidence in the safety of their homes and gather in veteran community spaces such as the American Legion and VFW. Can.

The 10 veteran 2023 Beacon of Hope recipients are:

Gary D.- Joppa, MD Gigi M.- Harrington Park, NJ Maxime G.- Saint-Donat-de-Montcalm, QC Jennifer R.-Delta, PA Sommer G.- Red Bluff, CA Kim Y.- Houston, Texas Ashley H.- New Kensington, PA American Legion Post 72- Cheney, WA Thomas K.- Pembroke, ON VFW Post 4639- Williamsburg, VA

To learn more about Beacon of Hope, including past winners and official rules, visit go.becn.com/beaconofhope.

