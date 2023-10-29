Be water positive: Scott Shoyer and Nick Moloney prepare to face a big weather system

At 52, the Canadian businessman has set himself a huge challenge: mastering an IMOCA yacht to complete a non-stop, single-handed round-the-world Vendée Globe 2028. One of the milestones in this long apprenticeship is Transat Jacques Vabre. The start will be on Sunday in which Scott and his two-hander Nick Moloney can specifically attest to the testing conditions.

Taking part in any sea race requires courage, restraint and foresight. Captains must try to manage fatigue while they seek nature’s refuge at the start of the tumultuous Atlantic crossing. That’s what Scott Shroyer and Nick Moloney are about to experience starting Sunday when they sail 5,400 nautical miles across the Atlantic. “This is one of the most prestigious IMOCA races” enthuses Scott.



Canadian Captain Scott Shroyer does not have the profile of a typical offshore sailor. They have not followed the ‘normal’ path of progression through the classes. At the age of 52, Scott has established himself as an entrepreneur, having spent 26 years building JMP Solutions (an industrial technology company). An avid downhill ski racer and triathlete, Scott has set a ‘stretch’ goal for himself: participating in the Vendée Globe 2028.

To achieve this, he can rely on one of the most experienced teams in the business, led by Alex Thomson and Emma Kettle. Scott has also teamed up with Australian Nick Moloney, who has competed in two America’s Cups, competed in the World Race three times and raced the transatlantic at least 20 times.



For now, the focus of both captains is on the expected weather conditions early this Sunday. While the skies over Le Havre, where the race starts, are gray and overcast, and rain showers have been a regular feature since the beginning of the week, the weather is more severe. “At the moment, weather conditions are looking dire” – says Scott. “There’s a strong low coming in from the west of the Atlantic that we won’t be able to get around.”

“It’s true that this is one of the worst configurations, and I know from experience what it’s going to be like,” agrees Nick. The Australian assures us that his “main concern” is to “find a way out of this depression.” Scott also hopes they can “get over it quickly” while keeping themselves and the boat safe. The first 24 hours of the race will be just the beginning for these two, they are fully aware of what lies ahead of them and the tough test they will face to overtake Finisterre. There is going to be no light warm up in this race and the current routing for B Water Positive IMOCA sees a route that could take twenty days.

Visit www.canadaoceanracing.com for more information.

