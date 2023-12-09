Be sure to check out Inplay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO) before its ex-dividend

Some investors rely on dividends to grow their wealth, and if you’re one of those dividend detectives, you might be curious to know why. Inplay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO) is about to reach ex-dividend in just 4 days. The ex-dividend date is the day before the record date, on which shareholders are required to be on the company’s books in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because the settlement process involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you will not appear in the company’s books on the record date. Meaning, you will have to buy Inplay Oil shares before December 14th to receive the dividend, which will be paid on December 29th.

The company’s next dividend payment will be CA$0.015 per share, and over the last 12 months, the company paid a total of CA$0.18 per share. Based on the last year’s worth of payments, Inplay Oil has a trailing yield of 7.8% on the current stock price of CA$2.3. We love to see companies pay dividends, but it’s also important to make sure that laying the golden eggs won’t kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company earnings, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. That’s why it’s good to see that Inplay Oil is paying out a modest 35% of its earnings. Yet cash flow is even more important than profits when assessing a dividend, so we need to look at whether the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It paid out a whopping 265% of its free cash flow as dividends in the last 12 months, which is worrying. Unless there is something going on with the business that we don’t understand, this could be a risk signal that the dividend may have to be cut in the future.

While Inplay Oil’s dividend was covered by the company’s reported profits, cash is somewhat more important, so it’s not good to see that the company didn’t generate enough cash to pay its dividend. Cash is king, as they say, and if Inplay Oil repeatedly pays a dividend that isn’t well covered by cash flow, we’d consider it a warning sign.

Are earnings and dividends growing?

Stocks of companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, because it is easier to raise the dividend when earnings grow. If earnings decline significantly, the company may be forced to cut its dividend. It’s encouraging to see that Inplay Oil has grown its earnings rapidly, up 45% per year over the last five years. Earnings have been growing rapidly, but we’re concerned that dividend payments ate up most of the company’s cash flow last year.

Given that Inplay Oil has only been paying dividends for one year, there isn’t much past history to draw insight from.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Inplay Oil? We like that Inplay Oil is successfully growing its earnings per share at a good rate and reinvesting most of its profits into the business. However, we note the high cash flow payout ratio with some concern. It might be worth researching whether the company is reinvesting in growth projects that could grow earnings and dividends in the future, but right now we’re not bullish on its dividend prospects.

In light of this, while Inplay Oil has an attractive dividend, it is worth knowing the risks associated with this stock. For example, we have found 5 warning signs for inplay oil (1 cannot be ignored!) This is what you should focus on before investing in stocks.

