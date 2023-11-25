Be Careful: Shiba Inu (SHIB) Community Warns About This Dangerous Scam

TL;DR

Shiba Inu Scam Warning : Shibarami Scam Alert warns of fraudulent sites and NFT airdrops targeting SHIB investors and recommends careful verification of URLs.

: Shibarami Scam Alert warns of fraudulent sites and NFT airdrops targeting SHIB investors and recommends careful verification of URLs. telegram scam warning : The team had previously alerted about fraudsters impersonating legitimate contacts to defraud users in the Shiba Ecosystem and Shibarium Tech group on Telegram.

: The team had previously alerted about fraudsters impersonating legitimate contacts to defraud users in the Shiba Ecosystem and Shibarium Tech group on Telegram. safety advice: Users are urged to verify identity and check official links to avoid falling victim to cryptocurrency fraud.

Shib Sena should be careful

The cryptocurrency industry is an attractive sector for many investors and offers the opportunity to make substantial profits in a short period of time. However, the sector is also full of fraudsters who target market participants to defraud them of their stakes.

The caution There are a lot of fake sites and NFT airdrops that request people to connect their wallets and allegedly withdraw money.

The team cautioned that this is a scam, and advised individuals to check the URL and not conduct such operations without due diligence.

“If you are ever in doubt, please check with us before doing anything. Stay safe, Shibarmi, and keep your eyes open,” it concluded.

Shiba Inu’s previous warning

The team recently issued another warning to the community, claiming that people should be completely cautious when using Telegram as potential scammers are looking for an opportunity to attack.

“It has come to our attention that scammers are operating on Telegram DMs, targeting unsuspecting users Shiba Ecosystem and Shibarium Tech Group. These scammers may pose as legitimate individuals or organizations in an attempt to trick you into sharing personal information, financial details or even sending them money,” it says. .

The Shibarami Scam Alert urged people to verify the identity and confirm the authenticity of the mysterious individuals they are communicating with. Checking official website links for verification can also prevent one from getting involved in cryptocurrency fraud.

