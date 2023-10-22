Be a part of the greatest minds in Web3 with OnChainMonkey NFT

The NFT space has made it easier for digital artists to showcase their talent to the world and receive value for their work. OnChainMonkey NFT, a generative art collection best illustrates the blending of art with the digital realm. This collection opens the door to many historic digital artifacts and the opportunity to be part of the greatest minds in Web3.

The OnChainMonkey (OCM) NFT project is a major generative art collection introduced by Danny Yang in September 2021. Danny Yang is the CEO of MetaGood, an NFT company, and has extensive experience in the blockchain and cryptocurrency universe.

Streaming on both Bitcoin and Ethereum, the collection becomes the first to be minted on Bitcoin in 2023. Purchasing an item from the collection grants ownership of historic digital artifacts and the chance to be part of the greatest minds in Web3. Buying Genesis on Ethereum helps individuals upgrade to Genesis on Bitcoin and all blocks are on Satoshi. Owning Genesis and joining the OCM community helps NFT holders be a part of the platform of the greatest minds in Web3.

Exploring the NFT project, the collection of 9,500 items features various features, including backgrounds, earrings, fur, eyes, mouth, clothes, and hats, that make each monkey different from the others.

Want to join the OCM community? Let’s take a look at the items you can buy.

OnChainMonkey #3959 is the most viewed and popular item in the collection with 4.6K views, available at the best offer of 2.0762 WETH for approximately $3,405.11. If you’re looking for affordability, OnChainMonkey #4851 is the cheapest item in the collection, available at the current price of 0.95 ETH, which is approximately $1,558.50.

If you want to purchase expensive items from the collection, you can consider OnChainMonkey #1331 and OnChainMonkey #1411, which are available at the current prices of 200 and 88.888 ETH.

You can also explore more items on NFT marketplaces including OpenSea, looksRare, and NFTGo.

current performance

OnChainMonkey NFT is a trending project streamed on the OpenSea platform with a total volume of 20,835 ETH with a current minimum price of 0.95 ETH. The performance of the NFT project in the last 24 hours stunned the NFT sector. OnChainMonkey NFTs generated a total of 40.68 ETH and approximately 46 sales, an increase of 1050%.

Running on the Ethereum blockchain, the project manages a community of 2,899 members, 31% of whom are unique owners owning at least one item from the collection. The project is all set to boom the NFT market in the near future.

conclusion

The OnChainMonkey NFT project has made it easier for owners to be a part of the highly advanced world. With a set of 9,500 unique monkeys, this project is trending in the NFT art category and has more room to run.

