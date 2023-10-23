BDI Partners Announces Acquisition of FMI Investment Partners

“The strategy of partnering with high quality, lower-middle market entrepreneurs and family-owned private companies in the FMIIP remains BDI Partners’ core strategy,” says Burnham.

Raleigh, NC, October 23, 2023 /24-7Press Release/ – BD Investment Partners, LLC (BDI Partners), a lower-middle market private investment firm focused on the built environment, is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of FMI Investment Partners (FMIIP), closed on September 30, 2023. Chris Burnham and FMIIP co-founder Adam Daigle formed BDI Partners in conjunction with FMI Corporation to acquire full interest in FMIIP from its previous stakeholders. Going forward the company will operate as BDI Partners.

“The strategy of partnering with high-quality, lower-middle market entrepreneurial and family-owned private companies at FMI Investment Partners remains a core strategy at BDI Partners,” says Burnham. “We are excited to continue the success we have had so far with our partner companies while exploring and partnering with new opportunities in the built environment as BDI Partners,” Daigle said.

Since 2020, the team has made 18 investments in five platform companies spanning the built environment. The first investment, Green Group Holdings, a residential lawn, tree and shrub care service provider, was successfully recapitalized in July 2022 and is now part of Turf Masters Brands (the fund managed by BDI Partners remains a large minority owner in the company Are). Other partnerships in the portfolio include: ARRO Consulting, a civil engineering and environmental consulting firm focused on the water and wastewater market; LoJac, a provider of non-destructive hydro-excavation, CCTV pipe inspection, and hydro-jetting and pipe flushing services throughout South America; Energy Task Force and Tricon Piping Systems, manufacturers and value-added distributors of prefabricated, pre-insulated, secondary containment and conduit piping systems throughout the United States; and Ira Walden & Sons, a full-service provider of residential interior and exterior painting, finishing and refinishing services to the ultra-high-end luxury market.

Investors in funds managed by FMIIP can expect a seamless transition as all members of the investment team at FMIIP, including Burnham and Daigle, will remain part of BDI Partners and continue to manage those funds.

About BDI Partners

BDI Partners (formerly FMI Investment Partners), headquartered in Raleigh, NC, is a lower-middle market investment firm that invests in private companies providing services, products and technologies that support the built environment in the United States and Canada. Partners with. We partner with high-quality, entrepreneurial and family-owned companies that share our desire to build great enterprises that have a positive impact on their employees, customers, communities and the built environment.

By focusing specifically on one industry, the built environment, we provide a specialized approach to each investment, providing our partner companies with the expertise in strategy, operations, human capital and financing to help them navigate change, their To help in building infrastructure and growing organically. Through acquisition. Target investments include controlling positions in entrepreneurial and family-owned businesses with revenues between $5 million to $60 million and EBITDA between $1 million to $7 million. We will review selected additional opportunities. For additional information please visit www.bdipartners.com

About Turf Masters Brands

Turf Masters Brands, headquartered in Atlanta, GA, is a leading provider of recurring residential lawn, tree and shrub care services. The company serves approximately 200,000 customers annually, helping homeowners maximize turf and soil health through fertilization, seeding, aeration, and weed and outdoor pest control programs. Turf Masters Brands differentiates itself through a passion for quality lawn care work and a high level of customer service, meaningful investment in application equipment and fostering a culture that provides significant benefits, skills development and opportunities for employees . The company currently operates more than 20 branches in 11 states. For additional information please visit www.turfmastersbrands.com

About ARRO Consulting

ARRO Consulting, headquartered in Lititz, PA, is a dynamic and innovative engineering and environmental consulting firm. With a focus on excellence, sustainability and customer satisfaction, the company provides tailored solutions to infrastructure, environment and development challenges. ARRO’s multidisciplinary team combines expertise in civil engineering, environmental consulting, land development, water resources and transportation planning to deliver holistic and visionary solutions. The company works closely with clients to understand their specific needs and vision, ensuring that services and projects not only meet but exceed expectations. ARRO’s commitment to innovation and sustainability drives the company to adopt cutting-edge technologies and practices, making ARRO a trusted partner for projects that have a positive impact on communities and the environment. Choose ARRO Consulting for results-driven solutions that turn ideas into reality. You live our work. For additional information please visit www.arroconsulting.com

About Lojack

LoJac, headquartered in Lebanon, TN, is a leading provider of non-destructive hydro-excavation, CCTV pipe inspection, and hydro-jetting and pipe flushing services. The company serves a diverse group of utility, municipal and infrastructure customers in the Southern United States. LoJac’s work is dedicated to improving the safety, sustainability, and reliability of the nation’s infrastructure and natural resources using modern technology and equipment. The commitment of LoJac employees to this work is demonstrated through excellent customer service, hard work and innovation as LoJac continues to contribute to the development and improvement of our nation’s infrastructure. For additional information please visit www.lojac.com

About the Energy Task Force and Tricon Piping Systems

Energy Task Force, headquartered in Apopka, FL, and Tricon Piping Systems, headquartered in Canastota, NY, are leading manufacturers and value-added distributors of prefabricated, pre-insulated, secondary containment and conduit piping systems. The combined company serves a variety of industrial and commercial customers across the United States. Additionally, the company provides thermal efficiency, heat trace, leak detection, cathodic protection and corrosion coatings using the latest technology to produce and distribute its range of solutions. The company’s focus and reliability ensures customer satisfaction through solutions that work. For additional information, please visit www.triconpiping.com

About Ira Walden & Sons

Ira Walden & Sons, headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL, is a full-service provider of residential interior and exterior painting, finishing and refinishing services. The company focuses on the ultra-high-end luxury market in Palm Beach and various Southern FL locations. Ira Walden has a rich history spanning nearly 90 years as the provider of choice for its customers’ maintenance, restoration, remodeling and new construction needs. The company’s commitment to quality is unmatched, it takes special care in enhancing the beauty of all the luxury residences and architectural landmarks across its footprint. For additional information, please visit www.irawalden.com

