BC’s soon-to-be ban on some plastics boosts entrepreneurship

Co-founder of company offering sustainable food products welcomes December 20 ban

These are busy days for Brandon Leeds, co-founder and CEO of SOFi Products.

The U.S. company selling paper-based, plastic-free, compostable and biodegradable cups and straws has seen an increase in calls from food businesses ahead of Dec. 20, when new rules come into effect in B.C.

The rules are intended to apply to shopping bags, disposable food service accessories, food service packaging made from hard-to-recycle plastics and plastics that break down into microplastics.

“We’re seeing a huge increase overall from local businesses, from the big chains, because they all have to switch to different products,” said Leeds.

Single-use plastic utensils of any type including compostable, biodegradable and oxo-degradable will be banned along with plastic shopping bags. Companies can no longer even produce food-service containers from Styrofoam; PVC and PVDC; As well as compostable, biodegradable and oxo-degradable plastics. Food service accessories including lids, sleeves and straws between straws will also be subject to the new rules.

Environment Minister George Hayman announced the changes in July, giving British Columbia businesses and residents about half a year to prepare, and the Leeds-based company, which he co-founded with his brother, recently announced the White Spot Agreement has been signed to supply paper products to. , Triple O and Circle K and other food stores.

BC is one of the company’s top markets, he said, in part because of its high sensitivity to environmental issues.

“This is the right step,” Leeds said of the overall measures. “We will not be able to go from where we are now to where we want to be in 10 years in an instant. It’s all about taking these incremental steps. That’s why plastic straws were banned. ,

He said while that ban may have been a case of going after low-risk consequences first, it was quick and sparked a necessary conversation.

“Now that small change has led to big legislation,” he said, adding that Canada has been at the forefront of reducing plastic use overall. “By doing this, it’s also setting an example for the rest of the world, that they need to start acting too.”

In fact, according to a guide prepared by SOFI and Restaurants Canada, BC’s new provincial single-use plastics rules exceed the scope of Ottawa’s single-use plastics prohibition.

But if BC, starting with a number of municipalities, has led the way, there is still much work ahead and Leeds is calling on governments to write laws that send clear signals about sustainability.

“For example, they have banned compostable plastic products, biodegradable plastic products, but not plastic for certain products, the reason being that compostable plastic and biodegradable plastic are not recyclable,” said Leeds. “But still, only five per cent of waste is recycled in Canada each year.”

Leeds sees his company’s lid-less, water-coated cup, which disintegrates after 180 days, as part of a larger trend toward more sustainable food service utensils becoming available over time. “Solutions are coming,” he said. “There are other great solutions beyond ours that are being used in food service that are good for the environment.”

The leads also addressed the frequently heard complaint that sustainable, eco-friendly foodservice products provide a worse experience than their conventional counterparts. That, too, is changing, he said.

While Leeds acknowledged that their costs are high, he encouraged residents as well as businesses to look for long-term options, as laws will continue to change in the future.

