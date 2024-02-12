BCI is committed to caring for the local community

This article is sponsored

BCI’s Financial Literacy Committee offers programs that teach money management skills, from budgeting and taxes to using credit cards. supply

article content

When Shivi Lakhtakia was approached to help establish a financial literacy committee at the British Columbia Investment Management Corporation (BCI), which was focused on bringing foundational financial skills to youth in the province, she found a way to educate people about finance. Took advantage of the opportunity to introduce different faces.

“This issue resonates with me because this profession can seem a little unattainable when you come from different backgrounds or genders,” says Lakhtakia, partner at Active Global Equity. “This was an opportunity to reach out to young people to say, ‘You can do this,’ no matter your background or the obstacles you face.”

Sharing career possibilities in finance is just part of the equation for the Financial Literacy Committee, which partners with JA British Columbia to offer programs that teach money management skills from budgeting and taxes to how to use a credit card .

“We have a responsibility to equip young people with the useful knowledge they will likely need to manage their finances,” says Lakhtakia.

The public sector investment management company, one of Canada’s largest companies with $233 billion of gross assets under management, is connected by a common goal of caring for the communities it serves, starting in Victoria, where its Is the headquarters.

“Everyone is conscious of giving back and we are proud to be a part of the Vancouver Island community,” says Lakhtakiya.

It’s a drive that Tony Payne, senior vice president of technology and innovation and chief technology officer, nurtures from the top down.

“I think it starts with the organization and the leadership philosophy,” says Payne, who sits on various non-profit boards in Victoria, including the South Island Prosperity Partnership and the Greater Victoria Housing Society. “If your employer does not support community involvement, it will limit the employee’s opportunity to do so.”

BCI encourages full-time employees to take up to 14 hours of paid time off annually to volunteer at a charity of their choice.

But what begins in a small town in BC has grown outward to cement the international appeal of the firm, which has offices in Vancouver, London (UK) and New York City.

“We are a global player and one of the largest asset managers in Canada, so BCI is really raising the profile of Victoria,” says Payne.

From a technology perspective, BCI is a full-service technology organization, providing everything the company needs internally, Payne explains. Even when it comes to new or emerging technologies like Generative Artificial Intelligence or Automation, BCI is already implementing them in the technology, investment and finance sectors.

“This allows us to attract both top investment and technology professionals,” explains Payne. “People connect this to our global footprint and see that BCI is an excellent place to work. “It attracts great talent to Victoria, which enriches the entire community.”

Take, for example, the time one of Payne’s cybersecurity team members volunteered to help students on the optical reference calibration satellite team launch a CubeSat – a miniature satellite – into space for Victoria University. Worked from.

“Having the opportunity to mentor and give back to the technology community was really rewarding,” Payne says. “It starts with the corporation adopting it and that is what BCI is doing.”

Lakhtakia views her position with BCI through a philosophical lens, in her everyday work, in investing globally for BCI’s public sector clients and their beneficiaries, and when it comes to giving back.

“I treat it like a search for the truth,” says Lakhtakia, who has worked with the company to create similar funds since joining the team as a co-op student in 2018. A greater level of creativity. It is quite exciting.”

This story was produced by MediaCorp in partnership with Postmedia on behalf of British Columbia Investment Management Corp.

