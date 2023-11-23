BCBS reports accumulation of Ripple XRP by banks; New Crypto Emerges as Darkhorse for Bull Market, Can Celestia Recover? , bitcoinist.com – Cryptosaurus

The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS) has reported that banks are hoarding Ripple coins ahead of the bull market. In other news, a top crypto analyst is weighing a potential recovery for Celestia, while a new altcoin has been picked as a dark horse for the crypto market.

Banks around the world are hoarding Ripple coin, XRP

BCBS highlights Ripple as one of the preferred coins to be added to the portfolios of top banks around the world in its latest report. According to the report, 19 major banks in Europe and other regions have collectively invested €9.4 million in crypto.

The report said that Ripple crypto made up 2% of the total exposure. BCBS said banks have invested €188 million, or $205 million, in XRP. This made Ripple the third largest altcoin held by top banks.

Institutional investors have been keen on Ripple due to its utility in cross-border transactions. As this acceptance increases, analysts predict that the price of Ripple will increase. crypto analyst, For example cryptoShared an analysis where he explained why his Ripple price prediction puts XRP at $3 in the next bull run.

Could Celestia (TIA) Make a Recovery Given Lumos Launch

Celestia crypto became popular in 2022 after the modular blockchain network was unveiled. The Celestia blockchain allows developers to create and maintain their own private blockchain infrastructure on the network.

Only launched in October, TIA coin quickly became one of the breakout cryptos of 2023. Since then, the price of the Celestia coin has increased by more than 160%. However, the price of Celestia coin has fallen by almost 40% since setting its ATH above $7.40.

A crypto analyst has pointed out that TIA is going through a decline only after a big rally. A recent update has added to Celestia’s bullish sentiment. Lumoz recently announced that it will soon launch the stablenet, a revolutionary ZK-rollup system on Celestia DA. This may further increase the price of TIA.

Everlodge chosen as the darkhorse of the crypto bull market

Every crypto bull market has created a secret horse that outperforms every other crypto. Many market experts have indicated that Everlodge (ELDG) could easily become the hidden horse of this crypto bull market. This is because this project was created to bring about a significant change in traditional real estate investing.

The project has created a blockchain property marketplace to bridge the gap between the real estate sector and cryptocurrencies. In the marketplace, hotels, vacation homes, and luxury villas will be digitalized and listed as NFTs. Each NFT will include ownership details and title of the real asset it represents.

The key change that Everlodge has made to traditional real estate investing is achieved by using fractionalization. Each NFT will be divided into smaller parts, each worth $100 and representing a portion of real estate. Through this, Everlodge is providing users access to a real estate market worth more than $280 trillion.

The valuation of the real estate market is many times that of crypto, giving Everlodge wide scope for growth. In such a situation, analysts have predicted an increase of up to 3,000% in prices in the coming months. For now, investors have a great chance to accumulate ELDG tokens, which are now worth only $0.025.

