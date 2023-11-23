BC workers forced to pay COVID-19 benefits due to retroactive requirement, ombudsman report finds

A new report released today by the ombudsman finds that the Finance Ministry improperly withheld a key COVID-19 benefit that would have helped thousands of British Columbians compensate for job losses during the pandemic. of.

Ombudsman Jay Chalke said, “This report shows that the government has not taken responsibility for failing to tell those affected when a requirement for a key pandemic benefit was changed retrospectively.”

The report focuses on the BC Emergency Benefit for workers, a one-time tax-free payment of $1,000 announced in March 2020, which paid out $643 million in benefits over the following months.

The ombudsman’s report tells the story of two people who applied for benefits, met all the eligibility criteria at the time, and received benefits. They were later told that because a new deadline had been applied retroactively after they applied, they were no longer eligible and would have to pay benefits. The ombudsman found that the Ministry did not inform these two people, and thousands like them, of the new deadline and therefore requiring them to return benefits was unfair.

By August 2022, 12,000 people were required to return benefits, according to the ministry, although that number is rising as the ministry continues to audit the program.

“Providing people with clear and timely information when programs change is a key pillar of fairness,” Chalke said.

“Given the speed with which pandemic relief programs were implemented, it is acceptable that changes were made to government programs later. It is also acceptable that the changes were retroactive. What is not right is that applicants were not informed about the change so that they could take steps to comply with the new rule. This is inappropriate.”

When the benefits first began on May 1, 2020, one of the requirements was that applicants must have filed, or agreed to file, their 2019 taxes. The ministry did not originally set a 2019 tax filing deadline as a condition for receiving benefits.

However, legislation introduced eight weeks later changed this by setting a deadline of January 1, 2021. By the time this change was made, 90 percent of the applications had already been received.

Although the ministry updated its website, it did not inform about the new tax filing deadline for those who had already submitted their applications. “The Ministry told us that it is the responsibility of applicants who have already received benefits to subsequently return to the Ministry’s website to make themselves aware of the retrospective changes in eligibility. This is absurd,” Chalke said.

“Why would someone who has already received a benefit return to a website later to see if new conditions have been imposed? “It makes no logical sense and is intended to shift the responsibility to the public, which should clearly rest on the government.”

The ministry expects benefit recipients to subscribe to its information bulletin system to learn about changes in the program, the report said. However, Lokpal’s investigation revealed that even if the benefit recipient had subscribed, none of the bulletins mentioned the tax filing deadline imposed retrospectively.

Ultimately, the Ombudsman’s investigation comes after an audit of the ministry’s profits sheds light on

The recipients, thousands of British Columbians, were ordered to return their benefits due to a new deadline they were not aware of.

In the report the Ombudsman made three recommendations to the Finance Ministry – all of which have been rejected by the Ministry to date.

The recommendations are:

Provide written notice to all affected benefit recipients that if they have filed their 2019 taxes by January 1, 2021, or agree to do so within 90 days, the Ministry will refund benefits or forgive the outstanding debt.

Develop and make public a specific review process for decisions to release or recover benefits.

Develop a process to ensure that changes to public information are clearly identified and, where those changes will affect an individual’s eligibility, communicate the information to affected individuals.

“I am encouraged that the Ministry has told us that it is committed to improving its communications with the public moving forward, but I am disappointed that despite this, the Ministry has yet to respond to its prior mismanagement. “It has been decided not to provide financial redress.” Chalke said.

“I am urging the ministry to reconsider this decision.”

