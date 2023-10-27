The global trade finance gap is a staggering $2.5 trillion which primarily affects SMEs in emerging countries, limiting their ability to access new business opportunities.

Helping businesses bridge this finance gap, supply chain fintech TwinCo Capital announced on Tuesday at the sixth edition of the Valencia Digital Summit (VDS) that it has raised an additional €50 million facility with BBVA Spark to accelerate growth. Has attained.

Twinco, one of the few European high-growth fintechs led by women, offers the first sustainable supply chain finance solution to the market covering purchase order funding and over $250 million of funding to suppliers in emerging markets. Has provided.

“We are very pleased to support Sandra and Carmen, two entrepreneurs who, together with Twinco, have transformed the way they supply globally by incorporating innovative environmental and social criteria into their supplier financing models,” explains Roberto Albaladejo, Head of BBVA. The series is financed and invented.” Spark, an initiative that has over 800 customers and has facilitated €250 million of financing in just one year of operation.

TwinCo is a venture-backed business, with investors like Quona Capital, Working Capital Fund, Mundi Ventures, Finch Capital. On the debt side, BBVA Spark will become one of TwinCo’s major financing partners and will join EBN Banco de Negocios, which has been supporting the company since its inception, and Zubi Capital.

Sandra Nolasco, CEO of Twinco Capital, commented: “We are thrilled to partner with BBVA Spark to help clients build truly sustainable and competitive global supply chains. Only by partnering with like-minded financial institutions will we be able to address large-scale challenges like the one TwinCo set out to solve: closing the trade finance gap. The facility will support the company’s portfolio growth by expanding both the number of customers and geographic areas.

Twinco Capital is associated with large corporations – mostly in the retail and apparel sectors – and provides funding to its suppliers worldwide, paying up to 60% of the purchase order value in advance and the remainder on delivery. The process is designed to be a completely transparent, hassle-free experience that provides suppliers with funding for their purchase orders within 48 hours. Key to its success is its unique risk model, which complements traditional approaches to financial risk with business performance and ESG data.

In other words, it uses machine learning to assess the quality and strength of commercial relationships between these large buyers and their suppliers.

The company is growing rapidly and already includes over 150 suppliers located in 13 different countries. Since launching in December 2019, TwinCo Capital has grown by multiples of 3, supporting global trade during the pandemic and funding millions of buy orders.

Carmen Marin, COO of Twinco Capital, said: “The added value that Twinco is providing clients arises from combining its unique funding solution with business intelligence that provides a holistic overview of supply chain risk. Technology and machine learning provide invaluable data insights on the commercial, financial and ESG performance of suppliers, giving our clients a cutting-edge supply chain risk management tool.

The Amsterdam and Madrid-based fintech was founded in 2019 by Sandra Nolasco (CEO), an experienced banker and expert in trade finance with over 20 years of international career in leading European commercial banks, and Carmen Marín (COO). , who has 16 years of management experience in both equity investments and project finance at Banco Centro.

