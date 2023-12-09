BBH: A Solid Way Back into Biotech (NASDAQ:BBH)

Sanjeeri

I like to look for the underdogs to potentially lead the way in the new cycle, which is why the biotech sector looks interesting now. The sector has not performed well for some time now, but looks like it has real potential to outperform next year. If you believe the same, then the VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) is a good product to consider.

BBH is a targeted exchange-traded fund that provides exposure to a curated selection of leading biotechnology stocks listed primarily in the US. Since its inception in December 2011, BBH has amassed approximately $444 million in assets.

BBH aims to replicate the performance of the MVIS US Listed Biotech 25 Index (MVBBHTR) before fees and expenses. This index tracks the overall performance of companies involved in the development, production, marketing and sale of drugs based on genetic analysis and diagnostic tools.

With an expense ratio of 0.35%, BBH ranks among the most cost-effective ETFs in the biotech sector. Despite its relatively small size compared to some industry-specific ETFs, BBH’s unique profile and cap-weighting methodology focusing on large-cap stocks gives it a competitive edge in a traditionally volatile and high-risk sector.

BBH’s top holdings

BBH’s portfolio consists of 24 positions, primarily invested in large-cap biotechnology and life sciences stocks. The top five places are:

Amgen Inc. (AMGN): A biopharmaceutical firm known for its innovation in human therapeutics. AMGN accounts for more than 14.63% of BBH’s net assets. Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD): a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, and commercializes innovative medicines. GILD’s stake in the portfolio is 9.16%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (vrtx): a global biotechnology company that invests in scientific innovation to create transformative medicines for people suffering from serious diseases. VRTX represents BBH’s 8.38% stake. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN): A leading biotechnology company that harnesses the power of science to bring new medicines to patients in need. REGN accounts for 6.99% of the fund. IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV): a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. IQV makes up 5.20% of BBH’s portfolio.

peer comparison

When compared with similar biotech ETFs, BBH exhibits attractive relative returns. For example, the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) holds a wide range of biotech stocks, including micro-caps. Despite the overlap with BBH in top holdings, IBB has historically been more volatile due to exposure to speculative stocks.

On the other hand, the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI) employs a modified equal-weighting methodology, which gives more weight to small-caps. While this can lead to wider volatility, it also offers the potential for higher returns during bull markets.

However, BBH’s focus on established, large-cap names in the industry provides a layer of quality, making it a more balanced choice with superior risk-adjusted returns.

Advantages and disadvantages of investing in BBH

professional:

Diversity: BBH offers exposure to a diversified portfolio of biotech stocks, thereby reducing the risks associated with investing in individual stocks. access to innovation: Investors can benefit from the sector’s high growth and innovation potential without the need for in-depth industry knowledge. Less cost: With a low expense ratio, BBH is a cost-effective option to gain exposure to the biotech sector.

Shortcoming:

sector risk: Being a sector-specific ETF, BBH is sensitive to any adverse developments or regulatory changes in the biotech industry. instability:The biotech industry is known for its high volatility, which can cause significant price swings.

Final Analysis: Should You Invest in BBH?

Given the ongoing advances in biotechnology and the sector’s potential for disruptive innovation, BBH could be a valuable addition to a diversified investment portfolio. It has lagged the broader market average, and I like the less speculative nature of the fund because of its focus on large-cap stocks in the biotech sector. I think there is a mean reversion game here, and BBH could be a very good way to play it.

