Bazooka Tango, the studio formed by the former developers of fantasy MOBA game Vainglory, has secured $5 million in a new funding round led by Bitcraft Ventures, the game studio announced Thursday.

RW3 Ventures, Sfermion and 1Up Ventures also participated in the round. Bazooka Tango plans to use the funds to expand its team and continue development on its next title, Shardbound, which is committed to launch on the upcoming immutable zkEVM network.

“In the midst of an incredibly challenging year for VC funding, this speaks volumes about the quality of our games,” Bazooka Tango CEO Bo Daly said in a statement in response to the funding news. “We’re focused on expanding our team across the critical disciplines needed to launch and grow the Shardbound universe,” Daly said.

Shardbound is a mix of an NFT collectible card game and a player-versus-player turn-based RPG, where players must strategically place characters on a board of tiles.

A look at Decrypt’s early access game. Image: Decrypt/Bazooka Tango.

But the game was very incomplete when Bazooka Tango was taken over by independent developers Spiritwalk Games, which left many art elements incomplete. The original version of Shardbound only came in “Early Access” and was partially funded by Kickstarter participants under its previous developers, raising only around $150,000 in 2017.

The revival of Shardbound under Bazooka Tango was first announced in March. In September, Decrypt briefly tested the game in Early Access and found that while the foundation of the game had been laid, some cards still had filler art or no art at all.

Now, Shardbound has millions of dollars in funding to take its development across the finish line. According to the company, Bazooka Tango has already hired executives from game companies like Apple, Disney, and Electronic Arts, and has also brought on developers from studios like 2K, Sledgehammer Games, and Pocket Gems.

