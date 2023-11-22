Baz Luhrmann talks reimagining ‘Australia’ in Hulu’s ‘Faraway Down’

(Left to Right) Nicole Kidman as Lady Sarah Ashley and Hugh Jackman as Drover in ‘Faraway Downs’.

“Not when I make a movie do I say, ‘Oh, this is perfect.’ I know when they’ve crossed the line, and they’re done, but I know that every movie I make, I’ll probably keep working on it,” recalled director Baz Luhrmann. “I might have ruined it or made it better, but they’re a bit like kids, you don’t think good or bad about them; you just remember making them. I remember that’s how bad it is Australia Was received in America. I also remember being shocked that it’s still my number one film in Europe, especially in Spain and France. “It has a huge connection with the people there.”

Australia, starring Hugh Jackman and Nicole Kidman, received mixed reviews and grossed $211.3 million against a $130 million budget. Set in Northern Australia before World War II, the film tells the story of an English woman, Kidman’s Lady Sarah Ashley, who inherits a vast farm and teams up with a man named Drover, played by Jackman, to rescue 2,000 cattle from a cruel Joins the army to take her from the area.

Now Oscar-nominated Luhrmann gets the chance to rework the original material and give new life to the project, which is being called a film in chapters. far ascent,

“When I went to do this, what I will say, and what I know to be true, is that when the pandemic hit, I was locked in this big white house on a river, and I started thinking, ‘Well ‘What am I going to do?’ And I started watching the footage again,” the storyteller, who also co-wrote and co-produced the work, recalled. “The big idea of ​​flipping gone With the Wind The melodrama and telling it from the perspective of a First Nations, Indigenous kid, and the big themes that go with that, are what I started to see in the two and a half million feet of footage. There was more inclination to that idea.”

Luhrmann continued, “I felt it wasn’t complete, and I really thought I could tell an episodic story. There’s always a lot of tragedy in melodrama, and there’s a lot of it in its chapters. When you squeeze it into a two-hour Put in 40 minutes, it’s like bang, bang, bang, bang, okay? When you can let it breathe, it’s all the better for it. It’s like Dickens wrote his novels; doing that “Episodically suits epics and very long-running narratives. We’re now in a world where episodic television is great for long-running.”

Once the filmmaker began looking at the material more closely and with new eyes, he found “a rich description of this big idea” that he could use as the heart of far ascent, He found something else too.

He said, “There was so much great character work by Hugh and Nicole that I couldn’t include it.” “The first call I made was to Peter Rice at Hulu and said, ‘I think I’d like to revisit this but as an episodic story.’ Remember, there was no precedent for this. It’s not like what happened with Zach Snyder returning to his DC project, Justice League, because he shot stuff for her. I was just going to reuse stuff we already had and do a different thing. far ascent This isn’t just the director’s cut; It has different plot points. “I have a stake in it, but it’s an experiment.”

While he did not make any new films far ascentWhich streams on Hulu starting Sunday, November 26, 2023, Luhrmann was able to add some new creative elements, including working with “young, emerging Indigenous pop artists to create new music and graphics” that ” Helped create a strong reimagining.

After calling Hulu, the director put his stars on the phone.

Luhrmann confirmed, “The next people I called were Hugh and Nicole, and they were really excited about it.” “They shot a lot of good work for that movie, but a lot of good stuff sometimes has to be left out just to pass the time. They actually came in and worked on it and did some voiceovers and things like that. “

It was easier to get the green light to rework original material than it was to get the budget for a feature.

Luhrmann said, “It was nowhere near the beginning of film making.” “It’s a post-production budget, so it’s nothing. There are some new businesses to be created, and all the actors involved have some new businesses to create, but that’s not my department. Something was like, ‘Hmm. ‘This is phenomenal,’ but people are used to calling me up and saying, ‘I think I want to make something. Let’s re-invent music.’ In the beginning, there was a little more energy behind it and convincing people, but now they know I create things outside the box, and there’s some trust there.”

“Everyone was reconnected, and the thing I was particularly excited about was the Indigenous community that we worked with and stayed with them the whole time. We reconnected with them. We recently Were able to screen it, and it was such a wonderful response. What was so beautiful was that they appreciated the landscape, so it was quite beautiful.”

Although this is not the first time that a feature film has been remastered and serialized in an episodic format, there have been examples such as Quentin Tarantino’s The Hateful Eight and, most recently, Glenn Howerton’s Blackberry, Did Luhrmann contact Tarantino to discuss his plans and how best to approach such a project?

“Actually, I didn’t. Maybe I should have?” The multi-hyphenate creative confessed. “I know Quentin really well. We started out together; we were on the directors’ panel together at Cannes for the first time, and I love what he does. We joked with each other. Quentin does with violence what I do with confetti and dancing, but I didn’t see what he did. The Hateful Eight Definitely epic. I can see how he would have done that, and I think it suits the format because of the epic nature.”

After the experience of turning one of his features into a film in chapters, will he try something similar with another of his works? No plans, but he wouldn’t rule it out, although some are off limits.

“I would not choose Moulin Rouge! Because it’s a two-hour meeting; It’s tight,” he said firmly. “Maybe it could elvis, I’ve seen a different four-hour version, but it’s not like someone who’s had a lot of surgery, so you wouldn’t recognize them at all.”

“Perhaps the great Gatsby Will work in chapters? The thing about it is this. If you look at the life of Elvis, a man who was only 42 years old, his life was an epic with many layers and perspectives. if you see the great Gatsby As a book, it is very thin; It’s a novel, and novels are made into movies because they’re so compressed. Scotty Fitzgerald was a genius at compression, and he really loved movies. It is possible, but elvis Could definitely be a long game.”

One thing is certain, and that is Luhrmann’s philosophy AustraliaShortcomings of. He is happy that he has been given the opportunity to do something new in a work in which he still believes deeply.

“I think with AustraliaOf course, what happened was that we were testing during an economic recession in the US. Everyone was very sad, and the nature of our melodrama is that you have all these tragic losses,” he thought. “There were a lot of them, and the movie had to be more stark, but I was just about the final impression. I think it was pretty intense. It’s a long play, I can go back and watch it and really see this theme that Hugh Jackman speaks very eloquently about, which is that you can’t own land or Cannot be defined by land or children or relationships.

“The only thing you really have is your story, so you better try to live a good story, and I was really able to convey that. Because that more dramatic end of loss is suddenly in front of us.” It has more breadth and depth.”

