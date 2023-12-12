Baystate doctor discusses weight loss drugs growing in popularity ahead of holiday season

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) – This the season for spending time with family and friends and for many that means gathering around a table filled with Christmas cookies, your favorite hors d’oeuvres maybe even a holiday ham where you’re tempted to overindulge.

But this year weight loss drugs are being added to the table and we’re getting answers on how they could be transforming your holiday appetite.

“It is kind of the preventer of over indulging,” explained Dr. John Romanelli, Chief of General Surgery at Baystate. “Whether they like it or not.”

Certain drugs are growing in popularity as they are now being used to help with weight loss.

While these drugs have been used for years to treat type two diabetes – the food and drug administration approved Zepbound to treat obesity last month which includes the active ingredient Tirzepatide – the same one in Mounjaro.

While a similar drug, Ozempic, also treats diabetes its counterpart, Wegovy, is also approved for weight loss. These kinds of drugs help regulate blood sugar but more importantly for weight loss use – sharply reduce your appetite.

So how could this impact your holiday eating habits?

“The people that are on weight loss medications have tried dieting, and they have done what exercise they are capable of doing at their current body habit, and they struggled,” noted Dr. Romanelli. “So no, I think the opposite. These people are more likely to not overindulge because they are having success losing weight on the medication.”

Western Mass News getting answers from the director of bariatric surgery at Baystate Medical Center Dr. John Romanelli.

He said while the holidays are typically a time where people tend to overeat and drink more alcohol, those who are using weight loss drugs won’t be feeling their usual temptations in the kitchen.

“The people I know that I’ve taken these medications will tell you that they start to get pain and discomfort when they feel their stomach,” added Dr. Romanelli. “It happens with far less food volume than we might think.

Now while Dr. Romanelli says these drugs are becoming more prevalent for weight loss across the country – they have not reached the western mass area at the same rate of popularity mostly in part due to the cost.

“It’s new and it’s expensive,” said Dr. Romanelli. “Weight loss medications are over $1,000 a month. So if every patient that wanted them was put on them we would bankrupt the healthcare system in about a year.”

But as these drugs become more widespread for weight loss health experts are discovering new side effects.

“There are already complications that we are seeing,” explained Dr. Romanelli. “We know for a while that the first product that came to market there are many reports of pancreatitis. There are many case reports of gastroparesis where the stomach does not empty well. I think they are going to be complications that we have yet to see. We don’t know how long you can safely stay on these medication’s yet. So we don’t have patients who have been on them for five years and have a true understanding of what that does to the G.I. Tract.”

However Dr. Romanelli said that doesn’t mean you should steer clear – especially if Zepbound, Wegovy, or other similar drugs are helping you tackle health issues like obesity.

“Sometimes medications are released, and the side effects are more beneficial than the intended use,” expressed Dr. Romanelli. “These are very beneficial drugs for diabetes, so this is not to be suggested they should be used for diabetes, but it is diabetes and weight loss.

Dr. Romanelli also said whether you’re taking a weight loss drug or just trying to be healthier this holiday season make sure you’re taking steps that are maintainable.

“You were not gonna go from not exercising to running a marathon,” added Dr. Romanelli. “But you could go from not exercising to running on a treadmill 10 minutes a day. So for exercise, make it sustainable and make it doable. Make it possible. If you can’t do it you’re not gonna try again the next day. Start small.

