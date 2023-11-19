by Tom Hales

(Reuters) – A Missouri jury ordered Bayer to pay $1.56 billion to four plaintiffs who claimed the company’s Roundup weedkiller caused injuries including cancer, a ruling that looms large over the German pharmaceutical and agrochemical company. This may increase pressure from investors to change its legal strategy.

According to court documents, a Cole County, Missouri jury on Friday found Bayer’s Monsanto business liable on claims of negligence, design defects and failing to warn plaintiffs about the potential dangers of using Roundup.

Valorie Gunther of New York, Jimmy Dreger of Missouri and Daniel Anderson of California were awarded a combined $61.1 million in compensatory damages and $500 million in punitive damages each. Each was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma, which they alleged was caused by the use of Roundup on their family property. Dreger’s wife Brenda was reportedly awarded $100,000 for damages caused by her husband’s illness.

The punitive damages may be reduced on appeal because it exceeds U.S. Supreme Court guidance.

Bayer has said that decades of studies have shown that Roundup and its active ingredient, glyphosate, are safe for human use.

The ruling marks the fourth consecutive defeat in court for Bayer, as the company was found not liable to plaintiffs in nine consecutive trials. Earlier this month, Union Investment, one of Bayer’s top 10 shareholders, called on the company to consider trying to join with plaintiffs to settle more cases.

Bart Rankin, a partner at Forrest Weldon who represents the plaintiffs, said in a statement that this is the first victory on behalf of thousands of plaintiffs.

Bayer said in a statement that it has strong arguments to get the recent decisions overturned on appeal.

It says that in recent trials that have gone against the company, courts have allowed plaintiffs to misrepresent the EU renewal process for glyphosate and the safety assessment by the US Environmental Protection Agency.

The EU Commission said last week it would renew its approval of glyphosate based on safety assessments from the European Food Agency and the European Chemicals Agency after EU member states failed to give a clear opinion on the renewal.

About 165,000 claims have been filed against the company for personal injuries allegedly caused by Roundup, which Bayer acquired as part of its $63 billion purchase of agrochemical company Monsanto in 2018.

In 2020, Bayer settled most of the then-pending Roundup cases for $10.9 billion. According to regulatory filings, about 50,000 claims are pending.

(Reporting by Tom Helms in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com