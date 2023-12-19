By Suranjana Tiwari BBC News

Getty Images Monsanto is already facing a big legal bill over its glyphosate-based herbicide Roundup

Chemical company Monsanto will pay $857 million (£676 million) to seven people who said they were affected by chemicals that leaked from light fittings at a US school.

In a court case, plaintiffs said chemicals called polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) made them sick.

A jury found the company negligent and liable for selling PCBs used at the Sky Valley Education Center in Monroe, Washington state.

According to the decision, the chemicals were not safe and lacked warnings.

PCBs are man-made chemicals that were once used as lubricants, coolants or insulating electrical devices.

They can be found in other common products including carbon copy paper, caulking, and paint.

After the discovery of a link to cancer, the US government banned the chemicals in 1979.

The plaintiffs included five former students and two parent volunteers who spent time at the Northeast Seattle school seven to 18 years ago.

He complained of neurological, endocrine system and other health concerns.

Monsanto – which is owned by German pharmaceutical company Bayer – was ordered to pay $73 million in compensatory damages and $112 million in punitive damages to each of the seven plaintiffs.

The company said it had stopped producing PCBs in 1977, and had repeatedly warned the school since the 1990s to retrofit light fixtures, but those warnings were ignored.

In a statement, the firm said it planned to seek to have the verdict reduced or overturned, and called the outcome “constitutionally excessive.”

Monsanto had said that blood, air and other tests showed that employees were not exposed to unsafe levels of PCBs at the school.

The chemicals firm is appealing other cases related to the school, in which it has been ordered to pay $870 million.

Employees, students and others have alleged in multiple lawsuits that exposure to PCBs at the Sky Valley Center caused them cancer, thyroid conditions and other health problems.

It is the latest blow to the company, which is already facing a huge legal bill after losing a court case over its glyphosate-based herbicide Roundup.

Germany’s Bayer Group – which makes aspirin – acquired Monsanto in a $63 billion deal in 2018.

But Bayer also inherited Monsanto’s legal cases over Roundup, and has since faced several lawsuits in the United States over claims that it causes cancer.

According to Bayer, 113,000 of the 160,000 cases brought against the group in connection with the weed killer have been settled or dismissed.

Bayer contested the charges but set aside $16 billion to cover the cases.

