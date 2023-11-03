BayCare Clinic buys East Green Bay lot for future development

Green Bay – BayCare Clinic has purchased more than 25 acres of undeveloped land near the I-43 business park on the eastern side of the city.

The Green Bay-based health care provider paid $3.3 million for the 25.7-acre property in the 3200 block of Finger Road in late October, according to Wisconsin real estate transaction records. The site is just north of East Mason Street near the South Huron Road Quick Trip.

An overhead map highlights in blue the BayCare Clinic, a 25.7-acre property purchased in October. The site is bounded by East Mason Street on the south, Huron Road on the east, and Finger Road on the north.

A spokesperson said in an email that BayCare Clinic has acquired the property for future growth and development, but there are no specific plans yet for the site.

BayCare’s land acquisition continues a years-long wave of growth and development for local health care providers. Since 2020, the Green Bay area’s leading health care providers – Bellin Health, Previa Health, Hospital Sisters Health System, Advocate Aurora Health and BayCare Clinic – have added more than 500,000 square feet of medical space at a cost of more than $125 million.

Additionally, smaller, specialty clinics have expanded in the Green Bay area as well.

What is Baycare Clinic?

BayCare Clinic is a physician-owned clinic with 244 health care providers, 162 of whom are physicians. The clinic provides care in more than 20 specialties in northeastern Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

It also partnered with Advocate Aurora Health to open the 167-bed Aurora BayCare Medical Center in September 2001, the Aurora BayCare Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Clinic in June 2008, and the Aurora BayCare Health Center in Kaukauna in July 2020.

Dr. Ashwani Bhatia was named CEO of BayCare Clinic in May 2022.

BayCare Clinic’s orthopedics and sports medicine clinic is one of the new tenants moving into a new medical building on Kepler Drive on the east side of Green Bay in early 2023.

Other expansions include sports medicine in Green Bay, Pulaski

The land purchase means BayCare Clinic will continue over two years of expansion activity in Brown County and beyond, including:

