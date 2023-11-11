Baunaut introduces Valquer lab-grown diamonds

Laboratory-grown blue and colorless diamond jewelery by Valcère, the new branch of the Baunaut Group. dwarf

Antwerp-based diamond innovator Baunat has launched a laboratory-grown diamond division alongside its existing ethical natural diamond business, offering both apparently natural and above-ground diamonds for two distinct customers. Wali has become the first company of its kind. Valcère, the new laboratory-grown arm of the Baunaut Group, will also introduce technically complex fancy colored blue and pink diamonds, uniting science, art and traditional European craftsmanship in an intelligently designed new offering.

Located in the heart of Antwerp’s historic Diamond District, Bounat was started in 2008 by diamond merchants Stéphane Mouradian and Steven Bollens to offer high-quality, certified ethical natural diamonds with as short and transparent a supply chain as possible. Importantly, Bount’s offering is demand-driven rather than trend-driven, allowing the team to focus on the highly lucrative engagement and white diamond markets, with 60% of its customers buying bespoke or semi-bespoke. Were. Blending a digital-first, direct-to-consumer approach, the company has become Europe’s leading online jeweler over the past decade.

A white gold ring with a 2 carat pear-shaped fancy blue laboratory-grown diamond made by Valkyrie. valkyre

Potential customers can browse the library of styles on the Baunaut and Valkyre websites and purchase ready-made, semi-tailored or custom jewelry, with lead times of between two to five weeks for production at the group’s workshops in Antwerp and Paris. Baunaut was perfectly positioned to maximize the COVID-driven online e-commerce boom, and 65% of its custom remains online today. “Buying jewelry should be an experience, so we have a carefully selected team that speaks over 20 languages, so we can serve our customers around the world,” says Moradian. “Valkware aims high, so we offer seven currencies and even crypto currency as payment options”.

The move comes at a time when the natural diamond market has declined due to increased laboratory pressures and global instability, which has led some countries and suppliers to stop supplying rough diamonds. Rappaport reported “market stabilization amid decline in rough supply” this week (Rappaport Market Wire November 9, 2023), as the decline in production eased inventory pressure. Analysts will be keeping a close eye on the natural diamond market in the coming months, as India prepares for a prolonged shutdown for the Diwali holidays and the global political situation remains challenging.

Current Baunaut diamond ring styles at the company’s Antwerp headquarters. kate mathams spencer

Current Bowknot customers are primarily men shopping for women, with a growing number of female customers gifting themselves in categories such as tennis bracelets. Under the bold tagline ‘Statement Made’, the new brand offers hand-made artisan jewelery using recycled metals along with top-grade laboratory-grown diamonds. The offering is designed to reach customers who are attracted to the aspirational quality of diamonds, and are looking for larger, bolder stones at a more accessible price point; Most Valcaire pieces fall within the consumer sweet spot between €1,500-€4,000, with some exceptional pieces topping €10,000.

“Natural diamonds come with a price tag. “With the steady rise of lab-grown diamonds and, especially, their increased quality in recent years, this luxury is now available to those who want a traditional look but with a smart touch,” says Boelens. “With Valquar, it is possible to achieve larger carat weights at a very attractive price, or go for higher quality and brilliance without paying the natural diamond premium. This is a new kind of luxury, demanded by people who want to optimize their budget, and use it for smaller occasions.

Diamond ring developed in the Valquer Neely laboratory. The number of women is increasing among the customers of Baunat Group. , [+] Self-gift. valkyre

The inclusion of fancy colored diamonds as an alternative to rare, high-value colored natural diamonds, which can cost up to $2 million per carat, is particularly innovative, as the production of colored diamonds is extremely complex. Valkyrie suppliers focus on controlling color for uniform color, maintaining growing conditions, and producing in significant sizes, allowing the company to include blue and pink diamonds in its offering. Consumer reaction will determine whether there is enough appetite for colored diamonds, which analysts believe will not achieve the same investment value as their natural counterparts.

The company purchases lab-grown diamonds directly from growers, selecting only F and E color grades, with VS1 and VVS2 clarity. “Our heritage of investment in diamonds and jewelery ensures that our products have undergone extensive research and development and we only offer the best product, as the forces behind the brand are by no means new to the sector ,” Bolens finished.