ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – Obesity affects more than 40 percent of American adults. Obesity is defined as a body mass index of 30 or more and is a risk factor for a slew of diseases, including diabetes, heart disease, cancer, asthma, sleep apnea, arthritis, and more. Now, researchers are learning more about what causes this health hazard and how to potentially prevent it.

While lifestyle habits are a large part in the development of obesity, researchers are finding there may be more to the story.

Eyleen O’Rourke, PhD, Prof. of Genomics at University of Virginia explains, “It is true that environment, and that includes diet and exercise, are major factors. However, our genes also play an important role.”

University of Virginia scientists recently discovered 14 genes that can cause weight gain and three that can prevent it. They believe that these findings will one day lead to treatments that can target the genes and prevent obesity. But having the obesity genes doesn’t mean you are doomed.

O’Rourke, PhD, says “The genes only make you more likely to develop the disease or less likely.”

A healthy diet and regular physical activity are still the best ways to prevent obesity. Experts say even small changes can add up. Replacing a daily sugary drink with water can cut 150 extra calories a day, which equals 10 pounds a year! And exercising 10 minutes three times a day can give you that 30 recommended minutes without seeming daunting. Limiting sit time is another strategy. If you work at a desk, set a reminder to get up every 30 minutes. Lastly, get enough sleep. Seven to eight hours a night reduces your risk of weight gain. With ways to fight obesity.

Studies show obesity also affects your wallet. Medical costs for people with obesity in the US are about 30 percent to 40 percent higher than those for people without obesity.

Contributors to this news report include: Julie Marks, Producer; Roque Correa, Editor and Videographer.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.