The attitude of competition experts is disappointing, even when the market is working quite well for ordinary people. But they are particularly gloomy when it comes to South Africa, sub-Saharan Africa’s largest industrialized economy.

IMF economists blame a lack of competition and the high market power of many South African manufacturers for the country’s weak economic performance. Companies with a large share of the domestic market become fat and lazy and raise prices, which stifles productivity growth. A web of red tape keeps foreign companies out and makes it difficult for new companies to spring up domestically. Yet the battle for the stomach offers hope for those who love spicy chicken. This shows that when markets are open to new entrants, South African companies can be highly competitive.

Nando’s, the market leader, opened its first outlet in Johannesburg in 1987. It has since become one of the world’s most successful restaurant chains, with over 1,200 branches in 22 countries. In the process, it has created a brand identity built around spicy chicken and even spicier advertising.

Now it faces competition from Pedros, a plucky startup that’s upping its game and in its home market. Visit one of its restaurants, and at first glance it looks a lot like Nando’s. Its aesthetic is vaguely Afro-Portuguese, with a giant Barcelos rooster painted on the wall. A basket of sauces stands at every table – ranging from “mild” to “extra hot” – and the smell of freshly grilled peri-peri chicken wafts from the busy kitchen.

Last year, South Africa’s advertising-industry regulator ruled in a non-binding ruling that Pedros had traded on its rival’s name and reputation in its ads. Although its brand identity may be similar to that of its larger rival, its growth has been much faster. Launched five years ago, it has opened at least 125 stores so far, while ten others are already in the pipeline.

Nando’s South Africa CEO, Mike Carthy, claims to welcome the competition. He says, “Although Pedros may strive to look more like us than others, they are certainly not alone.” And this doesn’t seem to be causing any harm to his business. He says Nando’s has had its highest sales ever and a record number of restaurants have opened in South Africa this year. Both companies are privately owned and do not release their financial results publicly.

Price is a differentiator. Pedro’s is very, very cheap. It sells a quarter-chicken, chips and a roll for just under 45 rand ($2.45). The same meal at Nando’s costs 75 Rand. Pedros says its costs are low due to in-house marketing, manufacturing and distribution.

The low prices should please South Africa’s competition regulator, which earlier this year was concerned about the rising consumer price of chicken. Meat, along with eggs, accounts for up to 7% of total expenditure of the poorest households. Chicken is by far the country’s most popular meat – the average South African eats 38kg of it a year, compared to 16.9kg of beef – yet most of it comes from just five companies that have a high level of protection from imports. . Regulators worry that such a concentrated market could allow companies to raise prices.

The lesson Pedro draws from is that in industries where the barriers to entry are low, such as restaurants, there is no shortage of innovative new firms willing to disrupt the market. The IMF believes that by easing it into the rest of the economy, in addition to other reforms, South Africa could grow its GDP by about 2.5% over five years. These companies are able to compete not only within the country but also abroad. There are Nando’s outlets around the world, from Australia to Zimbabwe. Some of Pedro’s neighbors are in Botswana.

Yet barriers to entry don’t explain everything. Perhaps the secret sauce of both businesses, quite literally, is their spicy sauce – with the insight that there is no such thing as too much flame-grilled peri-peri chicken on the market.

