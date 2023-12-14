Battery-free eBike relies on quick-boosting supercapacitor power

The French-designed Pi-Pop eBike doesn’t seem like much of a novelty at first glance. In fact, it looks like a very basic urban ebike-sharing platform. However, looks are deceiving, as the Step-Thru e-Wheeler features a unique electric-assist system that ditches the battery pack found on almost every other ebike in favor of a more active supercapacitor-boosted system that Collects energy on the flats. and on the slopes, delivering it back through pedal-assisted power during the climb.

Pi-Pop has long been looking for a different path to clean, sustainable urban bicycle travel. As well as releasing three generations of battery-free Supercap ebikes over the past two years, it has also been working on the design of a compact chain-free ebike system. Production of its Gen-3 supercapacitor ebike began in mid-2023, featuring evolutionary improvements over the second-generation version, including torque sensors, suspension fork and updated component set.

Instead of using a battery pack that charges via a hookup to the grid, Pi-Pop’s electric bike stores and delivers power more quickly during the ups and downs of the ride. Its hardware harnesses energy from rider pedaling and regenerative braking, converts it to electricity and sends it to supercapacitors stored in long boxes on the side of the rear rack. The impact is designed to be minimal on flat sections so that the rider does not have difficulty pedaling, and energy output increases during downhill coasting and is maximized when the rider is actively braking.

Unlike a battery that runs out after a certain distance, the Pi-Pop’s supercapacitor continues to charge and discharge throughout the journey.

When the rider starts pedaling uphill the stored power is automatically and instantly discharged, providing up to 250 watts of electric pedal assist to make climbing easier. The entire charge/discharge process happens automatically through fluctuations and flats, which are managed through sensors.

The first potential benefit that comes to mind when removing batteries from an eBike design is reduced weight and bulkiness, but the Pi-Pop makes no mention of weight savings and the 48-pound (21.7-kg) bike is certainly no win. Can’t get it. World’s Lightest” award. Tall supercapacitor boxes don’t look much sleeker than modern battery packs.

Supercapacitor boxes don’t look much lighter or more compact than ebike batteries, but they offer other benefits.

Instead, Pi-Pop emphasizes other advantages, saying that supercaps do not require the sensitive materials involved in lithium battery production, instead relying on basic materials such as aluminum, carbon, cellulose and polymers. It also says that Supercaps last longer than batteries, giving an estimated lifecycle of 10 to 15 years. Most materials are easily recyclable at the end of that lifetime.

Not having a battery to charge also means the Pi-Pop bike is always ready to ride and never tied to the grid. Go ahead and let the bike charge with its own motor power and continue to do so throughout the ride. Supercapacitors will drain over time if left unused, and Pi-Pop estimates they can go from full to zero charge in about two months, so if you want to cope with that for the first ride of the season A pre-charging lap or two may be required. Upstairs outside the gate.

Pi-Pop Bike Comes with a Big, Colorful Computer

Pi-Pop explains that his system has some limitations. Since supercapacitors can only store small amounts of energy, the system will lose energy if it is longer and/or steeper than a 10% grade over a distance of 1,640 feet (500 m) or more. Around that point, the bike’s power will gradually decrease, requiring the rider to pedal (or walk) a heavy, non-electric bike the rest of the way up the hill. Therefore, the company markets the bike to urban riders who will encounter minor hills while traveling around town, not to buyers who want to cross the French Alps or otherwise tackle long, steep climbs. Are.

According to a recent feature euronews, Pi-Pop assembles about 100 bikes per month at its Orleans, France headquarters. It plans a tenfold increase in production by 2024 and major European expansion thereafter. The third generation Pi-Pop Supercap eBike retails for €2,450 (approximately US$2,675) including VAT.

Source: Pi-Pop via Euronews

Source: newatlas.com