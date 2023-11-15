Battalion Oil Corp (BATL) reports third quarter 2023 financial results with net loss amid production challenges

Battalion Oil Corp. (BATL) has announced a net loss of $57.7 million in the third quarter of 2023.

Year-on-year production declined to 12,717 Boe/d from 16,228 Boe/d.

Adjusted EBITDA came in at $13.6 million, down from $24.3 million in Q3 2022.

Drilling work ahead of plan, with new wells expected to come online in early 2024.

Battalion Oil Corp. (BATL) released its 8-K filing on November 15, 2023, detailing its financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2023. The company reported a significant net loss attributable to common shareholders of $57.7 million, or $3.50 per share. That compared to net income of $105.9 million in the same period last year. This loss is primarily due to reduced production and a sharp decline in the average real prices of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids.

Operational Highlights and Financial Performance

Battalion Oil Corp.’s average daily net production for the quarter was 12,717 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOE/d), down from 16,228 BOE/d reported in the third quarter of 2022. The company’s total operating revenue for the quarter was $54.1. million, which is a sharp contrast from the $99.1 million reported in the same quarter last year. The decrease in revenues is primarily due to a decrease of approximately $20.44 in average realized prices, excluding the impact of hedges. Despite the challenges, the battalion realized 100.3% of the average NYMEX oil price during the quarter.

Lease operating and workover expenses increased slightly to $10.13 per boe, up from $9.93 per boe in Q3 2022. General and administrative expenses per boe decreased to $2.72, down from $3.02 per boe in the same quarter last year, primarily due to stock-based compensation forfeitures.

Liquidity and Balance Sheet

As of September 30, 2023, Battalion Oil Corp had $210.2 million of debt outstanding and total liquidity including cash and cash equivalents was $42.6 million. In November 2023, the Company secured commitments to purchase up to $55.0 million of additional preferred equity securities from its existing equity stockholders.

future outlook

CEO Matt Steele expressed optimism about the company’s drilling activity at Monument Draw, which is ahead of plan. The company expects the new wells to come online in early 2024 with the completion of the Acid Gas Injection (AGI) project. This is expected to lead to increase in cost structure and profit in production.

Drilling activity at Monument Draw is underway after the team stood up a new rig and new staff and is ahead of plan on all metrics. We expect to enter 2024 in a position to benefit from the increased production from our existing and new wells in the increased cost structure associated with AGI coming online.

conclusion

Battalion Oil Corp faces challenges with production cuts and low real prices, impacting its financial performance in the third quarter of 2023. However, the company’s strategic initiatives, including drilling operations and the upcoming AGI project, position it for potential recovery and growth in the coming year. , Investors and stakeholders will be watching closely as Battalion Oil Corp navigates these operational and market conditions.

View the full 8-K earnings release (here) from Battalion Oil Corp. for more information.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

