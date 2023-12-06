BAT's US report puts tobacco transition in the spotlight

by emma rumney

LONDON (Reuters) – British American Tobacco’s admission that its U.S. cigarette brands will become obsolete within decades has increased pressure on the company to prove it can better compete in alternatives such as vapes.

Earlier on Wednesday, BAT imposed a 30-year life freeze on the value of some US tobacco brands, taking a non-cash loss of $31.5 billion. The move is the first time a tobacco company has acknowledged that its highly profitable brands have no economic future.

While the maker of Lucky Strike and Dunhill cigarettes is investing in alternatives like vapes to counter the decline, it is lagging behind rival Philip Morris International in the transition, leaving its shares at a significantly lower price-earnings ratio than its main rival. Doing business. ,

Chris Beckett, head of equity research at BAT shareholder Quilter Cheviot, said: “What really matters for the stock is how quickly you can replace (cigarettes) with alternative ways for consumers to overcome nicotine addiction and How beneficial that would be.”

BAT says its new products will fail years ahead of schedule. Its vape business is growing, along with its oral nicotine product, Velo, which is the market leader in Europe.

However, it faces major challenges.

In the important US market, authorities have rejected its applications to sell some major vape products and illegal disposable vapes have flooded the market, reducing sales of the products BAT is able to market. .

The company is also under pressure from investors to match rival PMI in another alternative, heated tobacco.

Heated tobacco devices heat tobacco sticks resembling cigarettes but do not burn them in an effort to avoid harmful chemicals released during combustion.

PMI’s IQOS product dominates the category with approximately 70% market share. Meanwhile, BAT’s rival offering lost market share in 2023 in terms of volume, falling to 18.2% in key markets, with the company saying its volume and revenue growth slowed in the second half in a “disappointing” performance.

late entry

Orwa Mohammed, an analyst at Third Bridge, said it is difficult for companies to make a profit from vapes because of the intense competition. BAT’s late entry into heated tobacco had put it at a loss and its aggressive pricing strategy aimed at gaining share from IQOS had not yet succeeded, he said.

While PMI expects two-thirds of its net revenue to come from smoke-free products by 2030, BAT’s ambition, announced on Wednesday, envisages bringing in only 50% of its revenue from new categories by 2035.

Its slower progress than the PMI means BAT shares have gained little value so far from its commitment to the transition, trading just above the price-earnings ratio of rival Imperial Brands.

Unlike others, Imperial has pulled back from heavy investment in new products in recent years to refocus on its traditional cigarette business, raising questions over its long-term sustainability.

At the same time, BAT is now lagging Imperial on what investors have long expected from highly cash-generating cigarette businesses: healthy dividends and share buybacks.

Cigarette businesses are so profitable that they don’t need to last more than 30 years to make worthwhile investments, Beckett said, with Imperial’s share buybacks being proof of this.

Imperial’s delivery on this key element of the tobacco companies’ investment case has helped its shares outperform rivals in recent years, rising 17% since the start of 2022. This compares with a 1% decline for PMI stock and a 13% decline for BAT.

Meanwhile, BAT disappointed the market on Wednesday when it said it would need to further reduce its leverage ratio before resuming buybacks.

The buyback would be “amazingly accretive” to the stock, Beckett said.

