Oct. 27—The New England Small College Athletic Conference announced Friday that a pair of Bates College games scheduled to be played in Lewiston have been postponed.

The Bates field hockey team, in the midst of one of the best seasons in program history, was scheduled to host state rival Bowdoin in the conference quarterfinals on Saturday. The third-seeded Bobcats will now face the sixth-seeded Polar Bears in Lewiston on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

The other NESCAC field hockey quarterfinals, none of which involve a Maine team, will be played as scheduled Saturday.

The Bates football team was scheduled to face Williams on Saturday. That game, with Trinity at Bowdoin and Middlebury at Colby contests, has been moved to Saturday, Nov. 18. The NESCAC season will end one week earlier for all other teams.

The Bates volleyball team’s final matches of the regular season, scheduled for Friday and Saturday, were canceled. Since not every team will be able to play all of their games, the NESCAC changed the conference championship from an eight-team tournament to include all 11 teams. Bates is the No. 11 seed.

The volleyball tournament begins Friday, Nov. 3, with first-round playoffs between the bottom six seeds. The quarter-finals will be played over the next two days and the semi-finals and championship matches will be held on 10 and 11 November.

The NESCAC Cross Country Championships continue as scheduled Saturday in Amherst, Massachusetts.

The Twin Cities Thunder’s two games this weekend against the Jr. Bruins in Marlboro, Massachusetts have been postponed. No makeup date has been announced.

The Maine Nordiques’ Friday game in Philadelphia was not played. As of Friday night, the Nordiques were still working on figuring out if the team would travel to Philadelphia and play in a few days.

