BAT gives £25 billion discount on US cigarettes, shares fall

(Bloomberg) — British American Tobacco Plc is writing off some of its U.S. cigarette brands by about £25 billion ($31.5 billion), leading to the biggest fall in shares in nearly four years.

The maker of Lucky Strikes is taking a non-cash loss to reflect the declining value of the brands over the next 30 years as more smokers quit, switch to cheaper brands or adopt smoking alternatives.

The cigarette maker cautioned investors on Wednesday by saying that organic revenue growth this year will only reach the low end of its forecast range, while the outlook for next year is for growth in the low single digits.

Morgan Stanley analysts Rashad Kwan and Sarah Simon said the “disappointing” midterm guidance highlights challenges in the U.S. cigarette market and growing competition in new categories such as vapes, nicotine pouches and heated tobacco.

Shares fell as much as 10% in London, the sharpest intraday decline since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. The stock is down nearly 30% this year, three times the decline at Marlboro maker Philip Morris International Inc.

As demand for cigarettes declines in the US and elsewhere, BAT and rivals are battling for market share among tobacco alternatives. The seller of Vuse vapes and Velo nicotine pouches said its alternatives business should be profitable in 2023 – ahead of schedule – and the following year.

Still the company has the ability to compete with its competitors. It’s projected that alternatives will account for nearly half of sales by 2035 — about a decade behind the same target at larger rival Philip Morris.

BAT’s pod refill Vuze vapes face stiff competition from upstart competitors making disposable vapes, many of which are based in China. Chief Executive Officer Tadeu Marocco recently said that disposables now account for more than half of the U.S. market, the largest market for vapes.

The governments of France, Britain and the US are considering a crackdown on disposables and vape flavors amid concerns about products targeting underage users. BAT has said it is planning a media campaign to crack down on underage vaping.

Cigarette giants have struggled for years to adapt to a more hostile attitude towards smoking by governments and declining consumer demand in key markets.

Philip Morris spun off its U.S. cigarette operations, now known as Altria, more than a decade ago, bowing to pressure from U.S. investors who wanted higher dividends and more share buybacks. The move was also pitched as a way to free up rapidly growing overseas operations while the US business was embroiled in lawsuits from the smoker.

Marocco has spent the past six months shaking up management, replacing several business heads and appointing a new chief financial officer to speed up the company’s sluggish performance.

Still, the outlook looks “grim” as the 2024 guidance was disappointing and some investors may be hoping for news of share buybacks, RBC Capital Markets analysts James Edwards Jones and Emma Letheren said in a note.

–With assistance from Joel Lyon and James Cone.

(Updated with charts)

